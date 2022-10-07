Kate Middleton Expertly Ignores Heckler While Greeting Fans In Ireland: Watch

Kate Middleton quickly moved on from a woman heckling her during a stop in Northern Ireland. As the Princess of Wales met with a crowd of people shaking hands and snapping photos of her, she didn’t pay much mind when a woman who had shaken hands with her gave her a less-than-welcoming greeting.

When meeting members of the public on her visit to Northern Ireland, the Princess of Wales was challenged by a woman who suggested Kate was not in her own country pic.twitter.com/XtaIXFrn96 — PA Media (@PA) October 6, 2022

At one moment in the video, a woman in a green jacket, filming Kate, 40, shook hands with her. The Princess of Wales smiled as she spoke with her. The woman wasn’t entirely clear what she was saying while speaking, but near the end of their brief chat, she appeared to make a comment about Kate’s “own country,” and then she could be heard speaking about the division between Northern Ireland and the rest of the country. “Ireland belongs to the Irish,” she said, and Kate quickly walked away.

The woman was clearly referencing the split between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. While much of Ireland is independent, the northern districts are still considered to be part of the United Kingdom, which has brought much division between the country and its northern parts.

Even though the woman had a less-than-welcoming greeting for Kate, the princess didn’t seem to pay her much mind, and she swiftly moved on to shake hands with another member of the public. The woman continued filming the princess as she heckled her. She looked absolutely gorgeous in a periwinkle coat. Her husband Prince William could also be seen shaking hands with other members of the public.

The visit to Northern Ireland came nearly a month after Kate and William mourned the loss of the Prince’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in September. Following the queen’s passing, William’s father King Charles ascended to the throne, and he also gave his son and daughter-in-law new titles. They became the Prince and Princess of Wales. While Charles had been the Prince of Wales before becoming king, the title Princess of Wales had not been held since the death of William’s mother Princess Diana.