Jesus Trivino Helps ‘Tell The Stories Of The Latinx Community’ With Tidal’s Latinx Heritage Month

Latinx Heritage Month comes to a rousing conclusion on Oct. 15, but before it happens, some of the biggest names in the music scene are celebrating the next genre of stars. Bad Bunny and Maluma teamed with Tidal to curate a pair of playlists, but as Jesus Trivino, the Senior Director of Global Latin Culture & Content at TIDAL, tells HollywoodLife, that’s just the start. “My passion for telling the stories of the Latinx community blossomed in my upbringing and has followed me all the way through my career at TIDAL,” says Trivino. “We’re specifically emphasizing Latina artists this year through our new Tmrw playlists.”

Bad Bunny’s playlist was a chance to elevate some up-and-coming female artists of the genre, like Villano Antillano, Young Miko, paopao, Cita, and Keysokeys. He also mixed in some established artists, like Rosalía (whose Motomami is currently the most critically-acclaimed album of 2022, according to Metacritic.) Maluma’s playlist highlights artists like Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Becky G, and Anitta.

Today (Oct. 5), Tidal released “The State of Reggaeton Music Today,” a conversation with Jesus Trivino on how reggaeton has and continues to change the course of global music. The discussion also focuses on how the genre’s popularity puts Latin music on the map and elevates the culture. RISING artist paopao joined the conversation to discuss the genre’s impact from her perspective. (For those who missed it, listen to TIDAL’s Twitter Spaces for a recording of the chat.)

At the start of Latinx Heritage month, Tidal began releasing the Tmrw playlists that spotlighted such subgenres as Reggaeton, Dembow, Regional MX, Latin Trap, and Salsa. This was a way for listeners to learn about the Latina artists making waves in the genre.

“We know our TIDAL community loves discovering new artists, and these playlists are a collection of the artists leaving their mark on the genre,” says Trivino. “We also invite our listeners to stay tuned for our upcoming speaking events featuring Latinx artists opening up about mental health within the genre and Latinx communities. We hope you join TIDAL and immerse yourself in the rich Latinx culture that continues to impact our world.”

Before the month ends, TIDAL – through TIDAL Magazine – plans on releasing a sit-down interview with Los Tigres del Norte, the legendary Mexican group, as they celebrate 25 years of the seminal Jefe de Jefes and their impact on Latin music. That impact – and the overall influence of Latinx music — will resonate on TIDAL and the music world well beyond the month.