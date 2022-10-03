‘House Of The Dragon’: How Helaena Targaryen Predicted Aemond Losing An Eye & What’s Next

Helaena Targaryen has stayed out of all the drama that’s gone down between Alicent and Rhaenyra’s kids, but she’s got a lot to say. Helaena has appeared briefly in House of the Dragon, but her scenes offer glimpses into the future.

HollywoodLife is breaking down all of Helaena’s cryptic words and what they could mean. From Helaena’s prediction about Aemond to following in her father’s footsteps with her prophecies, here’s everything you need to know about this key character.

‘He’ll Have To Close An Eye’

In episode 6, an upset Aemond was taken to Alicent after being found in the dragonpit. He complained about how he was pranked by Aegon and Rhaenyra’s boys for not having a dragon yet. While Aemond cried to his mother, Helaena was playing with her insects. When Alicent promised Aemond that he will have a dragon, Helaena muttered to herself, “He’ll have to close an eye.”

These words predicted that Aemond would have to lose one of his eyes in order to claim Vhagar. After he claimed Vhagar following Laena’s death in episode 7, Aemond was confronted by Jace, Luke, Rhaena, and Baela. A fight ensued amongst the kids, and Luke ended up slicing Aemond’s face before he could hurt Jace.

Aemond lost his left eye, which caused Alicent to attack Rhaenyra. “I may have lost an eye, but I gained a dragon,” Aemond said after the accident.

‘The Last Ring Has No Legs At All’

In the episode 6 scene, Helaena also said, “The last ring has no legs at all.” This prophecy is a little less clear, but it could be a hint at Aegon’s fate down the line. During the Dance of the Dragons, the Targaryen civil war over succession, Aegon was badly wounded in a battle at Rook’s Rest.

Aegon faced off against Rhaenys Velaryon in the fight. While Rhaenys and her dragon died, Aegon survived but was left severely injured. Half of his body was burned, and he broke several bones, including both of his legs. His legs were mangled, leaving him barely able to walk, if at all.

But these prophetic words could also refer to Bran Stark. If Helaena can see into the future, she could have possibly had a vision of Bran Stark on the Iron Throne. In Game of Thrones, Bran is the last known King of the Seven Kingdoms. As Game of Thrones fans are all aware, Bran doesn’t have the use of his legs after being thrown out a tower window by Jaime Lannister.

‘Hand Turns Loom’

During Laena’s funeral in episode 7, Helaena seemed to have another vision. “Hand turns loom; spool of green, spool of black; dragons of flesh, weaving dragons of thread,” she said to herself as she played with a spider before crushing it. Her words are a direct reference to the upcoming Targaryen civil war that breaks out after King Viserys’ death.

The spools of green and black allude to the two opposing factions in the Dance of the Dragons. The Blacks consist of Rhaenyra Targaryen, Daemon Targaryen, Jace Velaryon, Luke Velaryon, Joffrey Velaryon, Aegon III Targaryen, Viserys II Targaryen, Baela Targaryen, Rhaena Targaryen, Corlys Velaryon, Rhaenys Velaryon, and other loyalists who believed Rhaenyra should be Queen of the Seven Kingdoms.

On the opposing side are the Greens. This faction includes Alicent Hightower, Aegon II Targaryen, Aemond Targaryen, Helaena Targaryen, Otto Hightower, Criston Cole, Larys Strong, and more. The Greens support Aegon II’s ascent to the Iron Throne.

But who is the “hand” that turns the loom? That’s a tougher question to answer. The most obvious answer is Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King. He’s the one who positioned Alicent in Viserys’ sights after the death of Queen Aemma, which led to Alicent marrying Viserys. While Otto was later fired by Viserys, he was brought back after Lyonel Strong died at Harrenhal in a fire orchestrated by his own son, Larys Strong.

Otto revealed once again that he has ulterior motives when it comes to the Iron Throne. “We play an ugly game, but now for the first time I see that you have the determination to win it,” Otto said to Alicent after her attack on Rhaenyra. He promised his daughter that they will “prevail” over Rhaenyra.

However, if you think about Halaena’s words more broadly, Viserys could be the hand that turns the loom. Earlier in the season, Viserys had to make a decision about his successor. While most of the small council thought that Daemon Targaryen was the obvious heir due to precedent and law, Otto was the one who actually mentioned Rhaenyra as an alternative to Daemon.

In retaliation to Daemon’s “heir for a day” insult about Viserys’ dead son, Viserys named Rhaenyra as his heir. However, by marrying Alicent and having sons with her, Rhaenyra’s ascension to the Iron Throne became much more difficult, especially when Alicent began her fear-mongering about what Rhaenyra would do to her family if she became queen.

Is Helaena A Dragon Dreamer?

All signs point to yes. Dreamers are able to see into the future through prophetic dreams. Daenys “The Dreamer” Targaryen notably predicted the Doom of Valyria. As Viserys explained to Rhaenyra in the premiere episode, Aegon the Conqueror had a dream that “foresaw the end of the world of men.” Aegon’s prophetic dream was called “The Song of Ice & Fire.”

Viserys also appears to be a dragon dreamer. He told Aemma that he was certain she was having a boy. He told her that he had a dream that was “clearer than a memory.” Viserys revealed that he foresaw placing his “son upon the Iron Throne.” Viserys was ultimately correct in this vision, but the son wasn’t his child with Viserys. His son, Aegon II, will end up on the Iron Throne after the brutal Targaryen civil war.