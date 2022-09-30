Rhaenyra Targaryen’s Family Tree: All The Key Things To Know About Her Sons & Marriages

Rhaenyra Targaryen is a crucial character in House of the Dragon, and her kids are going to play pivotal roles in the events that are going to happen. When the show jumped forward 10 years, fans met 3 of her boys. Their parentage is definitely still a major subject of discussion within the Red Keep, but at the end of the day, Rhaenyra loves her family.

Thanks to George R. R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, we know that Rhaenyra’s world is about to get turned upside down as the season progresses. From the Laenor situation to how Daemon reenters her life, HollywoodLife has everything you need to know about Rhaenyra’s family tree.

Who Is Rhaenyra Targaryen Married To?

In the current timeline of House of the Dragon, Rhaenyra, played by Emma D’Arcy, is married to Ser Laenor Velaryon, the son of Corlys and Rhaenys Velaryon. Rhaenyra and Laenor’s marriage was set up by Rhaenyra’s father, King Viserys, in order to unite House Targaryen and House Velaryon.

From the get-go, Rhaenyra and Laenor were both well aware of what their marriage was going to be like. Rhaenyra knew from the start that Laenor was gay. They agreed to be partners in their marriage. They would perform their duty to the realm and produce an heir. After that, Rhaenyra said, “Each of us dines as we see fit.”

Their wedding ended in bloodshed that left Laenor devastated. His lover, Ser Joffrey Lonmouth, provoked Ser Criston Cole during the wedding festivities. Cristin ended up beating Joffrey to death on the dance floor.

In the 10 years since their marriage began, Rhaenyra and Laenor’s deal remained intact. They have three sons who take the name Velaryon, even though Ser Harwin Strong is clearly their biological father. Rhaenyra didn’t say the words out loud, but she didn’t have to. After Rhaenyra and Laenor introduced baby Joffrey to King Viserys and Alicent, played by Olivia Cooke, they returned to their quarters to find Harwin with their older sons.

Harwin was fiercely protective of his boys. Cristin taunted Harwin about his relationship with Rhaenyra, and it got Harwin fired as the Commander of the City Watch. Harwin was able to say goodbye to Rhaenyra and his sons before heading off to Harrenhal. Unfortunately, Harwin perished in a fire alongside his father, the Hand of the King. The fire was orchestrated by Larys Strong, Harwin’s own brother.

Do Daemon & Rhaenyra Targaryen Get Married?

Yes, Daemon and Rhaenyra Targaryen do eventually get married. This happens after Laenor dies at the hands of his lover Ser Qarl Correy during a fight. After Laenor’s death, Rhaenyra marries Daemon, who also happens to be her uncle.

Daemon was previously been married to Rhea Royce and Laena Velaryon, Laenor’s sister. He had two children with Laena: Baela and Rhaena Targaryen. Laena was killed by her dragon, Vhagar, after labor complications. Daemon and Rhaenyra will have children together as well, Aegon III and Viserys II.

Rhaenyra Targaryen’s Sons

Rhaenyra gives birth to 5 sons in her lifetime. The first 3 are technically Velaryons, though their real father is Harwin Strong. Her youngest 2 sons are from her marriage to Daemon.

Jacaerys ‘Jace’ Velaryon

Jace is the oldest of Rhaenyra’s boys. He makes his debut in episode 6 of House of the Dragon. He’s an intuitive boy and asked his mother point-blank if Harwin Strong is his father after Harwin leaves. “Am I a bastard?” he asked. A clearly stunned Rhaenyra replied, “You are a Targaryen, that’s the only thing that matters.” His dragon is named Vermax.

Leo Hart plays the young version of Jace. Harry Collett will eventually take over as the older version.

Lucerys ‘Luke’ Velaryon

Luke is Rhaenyra’s second oldest child. He follows his older brother around very closely. He was partially blamed for the cruel pig prank on Aemond Targaryen. When Alicent confronted Aegon about the prank, he blamed Jace and Luke, even though he took part in it. Harvey Sadler plays the young version of Luke. Elliot Grihault will play the older version.

Joffrey Velaryon

Joffrey was born in the opening moments of House of the Dragon episode 6. Laenor quickly named him Joffrey after his dead lover, without consulting Rhaenyra. Harwin was able to say goodbye to his infant son before he left King’s Landing. Harwin said that the next time they would meet he’d be a “stranger,” which was an ominous hint about things to come.

Aegon & Viserys Targaryen

Aegon and Viserys have not been seen in House of the Dragon yet, but we know from Fire & Blood that Rhaenyra welcomes two sons with Daemon: Aegon and Viserys. These characters are critical in the upcoming Dance of the Dragons. Viserys’ bloodline ultimately leads to the birth of Daenerys Targaryen from Game of Thrones. Rhaenyra also gives birth to a stillborn daughter, Visenya.