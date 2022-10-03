‘DWTS’ Recap: A TV Legend Is Eliminated & 3 Frontrunners Dazzle On Bond Night

Dancing With the Stars’ first-ever Bond Night starts off on a sizzling note with a stellar group performance to “Live and Let Die.” The 14 couples will perform dances to iconic songs from the James Bond franchise in celebration of the 60th anniversary of 007 on the silver screen.

Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas hit the ballroom first with a sultry rumba to Billie Eilish’s “No Time To Die.” Len Goodman raves over Charli’s “lovely feet, lovely legs” and says she had a “beautiful finish.” Bruno Tonioli calls Charli the “ultimate femme fatale.” Carrie Ann Inaba admits that Charli takes her “breath away” when she dances. However, she still thinks Charli could perform “outward” more. Charli and Mark’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 33 out of 40. Charli gets the first 9 of the season!

Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel return for the ultimate comeback. They dazzle with a rumba to “Diamonds Are Forever” by Shirley Bassey. Derek Hough declares, “That was your best dance.” Bruno says that Cheryl got her “sparkle back” this week. Len praises Cheryl for her improvements. “It was clean, and it was clear. Well done,” he says. Cheryl and Louis’ scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; Derek = 6; Bruno = 6. Total Score = 24 out of 40.

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater take on the tango to “You Know My Name” by Chris Cornell. Bruno points out that the dance was “so full of content.” Carrie Ann says that what’s the most impressive about Trevor is his “focus” on Emma. She also adds that they have “incredible chemistry, obviously,” but the routine was “well danced.” Derek has a bit of a critique of Trevor’s frame but thinks Trevor could be the “dark horse” of the season. Trevor and Emma’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 6; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 27 out of 40.

Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart stun with their sexy and intense rumba to “The World Is Not Enough” by Garbage. Carrie Ann raves that the routine was “brilliantly performed” by Daniel and Britt. “I’m so impressed with that dance,” she adds. Len tells Daniel that he “took command of that dance. You were in complete control.” Derek says that Daniel is an “absolute leading man.” Daniel and Britt’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 7; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 31 out of 40.

Jordin Sparks and Brandon Armstong bring a big dose of fierceness to their rumba to Gladys Knight’s “License to Kill.” Len tells Jordin that she’s got to work on her turns, but this “overall” is her best dance to date. Bruno is all about Jordin’s rumba. “It had passion. It had fire,” Bruno says. Carrie Ann tells Jordin that she has a “natural authentic sensuality” that carried her through the “rougher spots.” Jordin and Brandon’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 29 out of 40.

Sam Champion and Cheryl Burke sizzle with their samba to “Los Muertos Vivos Estan” by Thomas Newman ft. Tambuco. Derek tells Sam that he “started so strong,” but the performance lost some juice as it went on. Bruno praises the performance and says Sam was “bouncing around like a young buck.” Len applauds Sam for his “terrific attitude.” Sam and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; Derek = 6; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 25 out of 40.

Selma Blair Is Blindfolded For Her Performance

Selma Blair is literally blindfolded for her gorgeous rumba with Sasha Farber to “For Your Eyes Only” by Sheena Easton in honor of her late mother. Bruno points out that Selma has a “wonderful lyrical quality,” while Carrie Ann notes that there is a “beautiful vulnerability” when she dances. Len thinks Selma had “great control” in the performance. Selma and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 7; Len = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 28 out of 40.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson stun with their sensational tango to “The Name’s Bond…James Bond” by David Arnold and Nicholas Dodd. “That was beautiful,” Carrie Ann says, but she points out to “watch the footwork” just a hair. Derek tells Wayne that he “moved across the floor with power and intention.” Bruno declares the performance “was the best tango so far this season.” Wayne and Witney’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 33 out of 40.

After making an epic comeback, Vinny Guadagnino and Koko Iwasaki return to the ballroom to “Thunderball” by Tom Jones. Len says that the performance “needed more attention to detail,” but it wasn’t his “worst” dance.” Carrie Ann knows Vinny is “trying very hard,” but now it’s time to get into the nitty-gritty details. Vinny and Koko’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 5; Derek = 6; Bruno = 6. Total Score = 23 out of 40.

Heidi D’Amelio Emerges As One To Watch

Heidi D’Amelio and Artem Chigvintsev slay with their breathtaking Argentine tango to “Another Way to Die” by Jack White and Alicia Keys. Derek stands up and says that was Heidi’s “best dance yet.” Carrie Ann believes the Argentine tango is Heidi’s dance. “You were so in your power. Every line was beautiful,” Carrie Ann. Len raves that the routine was “full of snap, crackle, and pop.” Heidi and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 32 out of 40.

Shangela and Gleb Savchenko bring the heat with their sexy rumba to “Goldeneye” by Tina Turner. “That was such a good performance,” Bruno tells Shangela. Carrie Ann has nothing but praise for the performance. “That was the living definition of fierce!” Carrie Ann raves. Len wants to see Shangela stretch those legs a little more. Derek says on a performance level, that was a 10 but tells Shangela to work on her feet. Shangela and Gleb’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 8. Total Score = 30 out of 40.

Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten tackle a rumba to “Goldfinger” by Shirley Bassey. Jessie is covered in gold paint for this seductive performance. Carrie Ann puts a damper on the performance and says it wasn’t Jessie’s best. Len tells Jessie that her “footwork wasn’t great.” Derek chimes in to say that Jessie’s made a “huge improvement” from the first week. “That was a gold rumba,” Bruno says. Jessie and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 6; Len = 6; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 26 out of 40.

Joseph Baena and Alexis Warr bring their A-game with their Argentine tango to “Writing’s On the Wall” by Sam Smith. While Len didn’t really like the lift, he thinks that was Joseph’s “best dance to date.” Derek calls Joseph a “great dancer” and actually loved the lift. Bruno says Joseph’s footwork was “nimble and so light.” Carrie Ann puts it simply, “That was just natural, beautiful, breathtaking finesse.” Joseph and Alexis’ scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 7; Derek = 7; Bruno = 7. Total Score = 29 out of 40.

The last performance of the night is Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy’s cha chat to “Die Another Day” by Madonna. Derek tells Gabby that the performance had “power” and “attack.” Bruno stands up and calls her technique “crisp, clean, clear.” Carrie Ann knows that Gabby is an “amazing dancer,” but she feels like there’s “something a little staccato” about her performance. Len approves of all the cha-cha content. Gabby and Val’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 8; Derek = 8; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 33 out of 40.

DWTS Bond Night Results

The results never get any easier. The first safe couple of Bond Night is Heidi and Artem. Joining them are Charli and Mark, Wayne and Witney, Jessie and Alan, Shangela and Gleb, Gabby and Val, Vinny and Koko, Selma and Sasha, Daniel and Britt, Joseph and Alexis, Jordin and Brandon, and Trevor and Emma.

The bottom two couples are Cheryl and Louis, along with Sam and Cheryl. The judges will now save one of the couples. Bruno and Carrie Ann choose to save Sam and Cheryl. It’s now Derek’s turn. He votes to save Sam and Cheryl, which means Charlie’s Angels icon Cheryl Ladd and Louis van Amstel have been eliminated.