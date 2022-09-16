Cheryl Ladd’s Husband Brian Russell: Everything To Know About Their 40 Year Marriage

Image Credit: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock

Charlie’s Angels beauty Cheryl Ladd, 71, has a remarkable career behind her. Aside from her career-making gig in the iconic Charlie’s Angels television series, she’s also appeared in major films including Unforgettable, Poison Ivy, Millennium, and more. Across fifty years, she’s also appeared in numerous TV movies and series. By her side for most of her highly accomplished life has been her husband of forty years, Brian Russell. Here’s everything to know about the timeless beauty’s exceptionally long-running marriage.

Brian Is Not Her First Husband

Though they’ve now been together for an impressive four decades, Brian isn’t actually her first husband. She married her first husband, David Ladd, in 1973, and together they had a lookalike daughter, Jordan Ladd, now 47, in 1975. Cheryl kept David’s name even after divorcing him in 1980 and marrying Brian in 1981.

He Is A Step Father To Cheryl’s Daughter

Cheryl has been fulfilled personally, having her own daughter Jordan, whom Brian is a stepfather to, and Cheryl is also a stepmom to Brian’s daughter, Lindsay Russell. Brian had his daughter Lindsay, who is around the same age as Jordan, with his ex-wife Brenda Russell. During a documentary about Cheryl from 1999, Brian revealed the reason behind their decision to not have a child of their own together.

“Jordan, I remember, had problems. I think she felt disloyal to her dad – that’s one of the reasons Cheryl and I decided not to have a child of our own,” Brian said. “Our egos really wanted to have a child, and we brought these two little girls and thrusted them into this maelstrom and if we brought our baby into this mix what would this do to their security? We didn’t know, so we decided not to do that,” he concluded.

In the same documentary, Lindsay and Jordan both spoke about the transition of blending their families together. Jordan called the process a “a really tough transition.” Lindsay added that, “It was important for Jordan and I to know that we were treated very equally.” She also added that the couple were great parents to both children. “Cheryl was as much of a mom to me, as my dad was a dad to Jordan,” Lindsay said.

Brian Is A Music Producer

Aside from being a father and a devoted husband, Brian is a music producer. His official IMDb page boasts a total of six producer credits. He is most known for his work on Voyage of the Rock Aliens (1984), Spellbinder (1988) and From the Hip (1987). Brian is even credited for working on a music about his wife called Cheryl Ladd: Just Like Old Times, for which he worked on as a producer. However, since the late 1980s it is not clear how much more work Brian has done in the music industry. His most recent IMDb credits are from 2013 and 2017, for playing himself in two TV series.