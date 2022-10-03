Cardi B Claps Back After City Girls’ JT Seemingly Shades Her On Twitter: You’re A ‘Lapdog’

Cardi B and the City Girls‘ JT erupted in fury at each other on Twitter Monday night both publicly and in each other’s DMs. It all started when JT, 30, half of the Florida-based duo, congratulated rapper GloRilla for her No. 9 debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with her song “Tomorrow 2″, on which she collaborated with the 29-year-old “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker. “Congratulations Glo&stream FNF remix AND QUEENMIX,” she tweeted in response to someone who assumed she would be sour about someone else’s success.

When she was called out for not including Cardi in her congratulatory message, she tweeted that she simply could not fit Cardi’s name with the character restriction. “PLUS Cardi Been having top 10’s I been congratulating her for years this is GLO first one, I’ve been ignoring y’all but y’all are hella annoying, move round & get off my D—K thank YOU!” she wrote. Meanwhile, Cardi had been celebrating on her own, tweeting, “COOOUUUUSIIIINNNN WE MADE THE TOP TEN @GloTheofficial !!!!!” She also quoted a tweet from Chart Data that noted Cardi has earned a top 10 entry on the Hot 100 chart every year since 2017. “AND MY RECORDS LIVE IN THE TOP TEN,” she exclaimed.

However, things went South after Cardi seemingly randomly tweeted “Lapdog”. JT seemingly assumed the tweet was about her, and posted several tweets in a row, the first saying, “All you gotta do is be HAPPY, that’s enough to make a mf mad.” Next, she wrote, “I hope you don’t think you no BULLY!!!” followed by, “Wiener dog!”

The New York Native tweeted a seemingly calm, “Go fetch,” following JT’s line of tweets, which encouraged JT to respond to Cardi directly. “Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS?” she wrote alongside Cardi’s “Go fetch” tweet, revealing the rappers were already dealing with their drama in their personal messages.

Cardi you go fetch a real talent! We DM’ing why you come back here to put on a show for these KIDS? https://t.co/5bIjN3kSov — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

Cardi immediately fired back and insulted JT’s talent. “So wait, me and you talking in the DM woman to woman, but YOU take it to your timeline and throw shots calling me a bully and a wiener… Why you playing dumb? And YOU talking about a talent?! haaaaa! You forgot P tried to put me on wit your writer?” she slammed. In a subsequent tweet, she added, “Matter fact, I’m not even doing this on the timeline! It’s becoming real repetitive for doggy treats. We already addressing it in the DM’s. GOODBYE YALL”.

JT shot back by claiming Cardi is the one that needs help writing her music, including for their 2019 collaboration, “Twerk”. She declared, “No you wanted our written!!! For our hooks for our sound cause you clearly have none! Ask ANY writer! I write my OWN s—t!!! You know this.” Cardi, of course, retorted the statement with her own version how how things happened and declared that she needed to help City Girls because their tracks made no money. She also shared several screenshots of City Girls’ music video views on their own versus the views on their “Twerk” collaboration, which had tens of millions of more.

The duo traded more insults, with Cardi calling JT an “opportunist” and JT saying she’s not interested in comparing YouTube views because she’s more than that. Her eye roll with that tweet could nearly be felt through the screen. Cardi also played with JT’s ego by saying she hasn’t had a hit since 2019’s “Act Up”. JT also wondered when Cardi last had a hit, which is about when things calmed down between the two and they finished beefing in their direct messages.

Maybe both our timing off, but how am I an opportunist you called me a lapdog for no fucking reason make since! But back to the dm’s I go https://t.co/mxZ61I20Xe — J🫖🪄 (@ThegirlJT) October 3, 2022

JT ended her night by expressing how proud she is of herself for coming so far in her career through a string of several tweets. “I wish I would ever let a chart make me feel less of a star! I literally came from NOTHING did this s—t with a rap I WROTE on the road hitting licks! I did my time like a real b—ch & a b—ch ain’t scratch me in there & always for extra chicken on Thursday’s I ain’t never shamed,” she tweeted. In a third tweet, she concluded, “So don’t talk to me about no charts! NONE OF YALL! I done been in rooms with the top writters & told them they sh— wack the same writters that quick to drag female rappers oh I wrote this & that! This s—t actually embarrassing & Sad”.

Meanwhile, Cardi ended her dramatic night with a simple, “Keeping up with cardi …..yea I know”. Her tweet may be in reference to the fact that just a week ago, she feuded with yet another rapper. Only time will tell if next week will bring Cardi into the boxing ring of Twitter for a third time in a row.