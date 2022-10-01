Goldie Hawn, 76, Dances On Trampoline To Dua Lipa’s ‘Physical’ In Son Oliver Hudson’s Video

Goldie Hawn can make any activity a hilarious romp, which the Oscar-winning comedic actress proved when her son Oliver Hudson shared a clip of her working out recently. The Scream Queens actor took to his Instagram on Friday (September 30) to let his fans know he recruited his superstar mother to appear on his and his wife Erinn’s Unconsciously Coupled podcast. Of course, Oliver used the impeccable sense of humor he inherited from Goldie to make the announcement, posting the video of her working up a sweat on a trampoline to Dua Lipa’s “Physical.”

“Found a woman named @goldiehawn to be on our podcast @unconsciouslycoupled,” he wrote alongside the video of his mother putting in the work in her home gym. “She insists I came out of her belly but I’m not buying it.. Go to my stories for the link!!! #jumpforjoy”

Goldie and Oliver have had one amazing mother/son relationship since she welcomed him with her then-husband Bill Hudson on September 7, 1976. Oliver’s famous sister, Kate Hudson, was born three years later. The marriage wouldn’t last, however, and Bill filed for divorce on August 15, 1980.

Since then, Bill’s relationship with Goldie and their two children has been strained. In a 2011 interview, Bill slammed Goldie for pitting Oliver and Kate against him once she started dating Kurt Russell, whom she’s still currently partnered with. “When we split up, she never had a bad word to say about me,” Bill told the Daily Mail. “But when Kurt came on the scene, the narrative changed and I became the big, bad wolf.”

Oliver and Kate have made references over the years to their estrangement with their biological father. On one Father’s Day, Oliver said “Happy Abandonment Day” on social media, while Kate simply posted a photo of herself and Kurt.

However, Kate has made peace with the past. “I did understand that it didn’t have to do with me and Oliver,” Kate said about Bill being absent during their childhood in an interview Howard Stern in 2016. “I do really recognize that whatever those issues are, are just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him. And so I forgive him.”