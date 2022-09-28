Hailey Bieber Stuns In Black Mini Dress For YSL Party After Talking About Selena Gomez & Justin: Photo

Hailey Bieber, 25, looked so chic while heading to a Saint Laurent Party in Paris during the city’s fashion week in a black mini dress on Sept. 28. Her ensemble was mostly covered by an oversized black leather jacket that even matched her leather purse. In addition, Hailey accessorized her look with a pair of open-toe heels and black sunglasses to protect her eyes from the camera flashes. You can see her sexy monochromatic black look below!

Her PFW look comes just one day after the Vogue cover model was spotted sitting in the front row at the Saint Laurent fashion show. On Sept. 27, the bombshell rocked a rose mini skirt and matching button-up jacket with a collar for a stylish day out. Hailey completed this preppy look with black leather pumps, a black YSL bag, and a gold bracelet.

Both of Hailey’s PFW looks come the same week that the model openly discussed her husband, Justin Bieber‘s, previous relationship with singer Selena Gomez. On Sept. 28, Hailey’s interview on the podcast Call Her Daddy officially premiered, and the beauty got very candid about Justin’s ex. For some time, people online have alleged that Hailey hooked up with Justin while he was still dating Selena, but Hailey has disputed these claims. “Not one time,” she confirmed. “When him and I ever started hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship. Ever. At any point. I would never. It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship. I would just never do that. I was raised better than that. I’m not interested in doing that and I never was.”

Although the timeline of Hailey and Justin’s relationship is confusing to some, she reassured listeners that there was no overlap. “I can say, period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it. And I had been involved with him since I was 18,” she said. During the personal interview, she also revealed some cheeky details about her sex life with the pop star. She told the host, Alexandra Cooper, that she prefers having sex at night and enjoys the position “doggy style” the most.

Hailey even touched upon whether or not she and Justin would ever have a threesome. “I think the second you make the decision to do that there’s never going back from that, and I just don’t know that I would ever be willing,” she said after admitting a threesome “sounds exciting.” However, she ultimately said that a ménage à trois is not in the cards for them. “It doesn’t work for the two of us,” she continued. “We’ve worked very hard to be in the space that we’re in now and trusting each other, and there’s such a beautiful trust and bond that I don’t think that’s something I would be comfortable with. Or him, for that matter.”

Justin and Hailey have been married since 2018, and celebrated their four year wedding anniversary on Sept. 13. Both Justin and Hailey shared touching tributes to each other on their Instagram’s to commemorate the milestone. In her throwback wedding photo, Hailey wrote, “4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known… love of my life. Thank God for you.” Justin also shared a cute selfie with his wife and captioned it, “Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way.”