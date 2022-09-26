January Jones, 44, Confidently Models Sexy Pink Bikini After Getting ‘Toxic’ Messages From Trolls

January Jones is clapping back at trolls who shaded the Mad Men star, 44, after a recent Instagram post apparently ruffled some feathers. The A-list actress took to social media on Sept. 24 and responded to the haters while looking phenomenal as usual in a pretty pink bikini.

“TOXIC FEMININITY,” she wrote alongside the stunning image. “Apparently you guys didn’t appreciate my attempted Nascar’esque rebranding so here ya go.” January flashed a huge smile for the camera as she rocked the sexy two-piece bathing suit wearing their Tilden Top and Hanabea Bottom in Dahliaby by Bay 2 Swimwear.

Her signature blonde locks were styled in a short ‘do and she kept concealed behind a pair of retro-styled pink tinted sunglasses. January completed her summertime look with a few pieces of dainty pink jewelry and vintage hoop earrings.

The Emmy Award-nominated actress seemingly responded to a post she shared on Sept. 11 which featured the actress wearing a trucker hat and cutoff denim shorts. She held a beer in one hand and flashed the peace symbol in a post captioned, “us.”

Although it’s unclear which comments January was specifically referring to, fans flocked to the beauty’s comments section to share their thoughts and most supported her quirky sense of humor. “Your NASCAR-esque adventures are the best part. A-typical with a lot of personality,” one fan wrote. “Go get in the tractor there behind you what a Kodak moment lol,” one follower responded. “Every country boy’s dream,” another said.

January’s followers also took time out to respond to her latest sexy photo which made fans stop scrolling on their Instagram feed. “Nobody should be this beautiful!” one fan wrote. “You’re perfect just the way you are,” another responded. “Flawless,” one follower commented.