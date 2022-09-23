Gwyneth Paltrow Dances In A String Bikini Ahead Of Milestone 50th Birthday: ‘Silver Hair & Fine Lines’

Gwyneth Paltrow, 49, is ready for the next decade of her life! Five days before she turns 50 on September 27, the Oscar winner shared a gleeful Instagram photo of herself jumping in the air while wearing a sexy two-piece bikini. The blonde-haired beauty had a giant smile on her face in the black-and-white image, which she captioned, “Musings on a milestone.”

Gwyneth also posted a lengthy essay on her website Goop to commemorate her upcoming milestone birthday. The Iron-Man actress recalled her memories from her mom Blythe Danner and her late father Bruce Paltrow‘s 50th birthday celebrations almost 30 years ago. Gwyneth said she has “no sense of time passed” as the mother-of-two prepares to turn 50 years old herself.

“I am as connected to this feeling of longing, of promise—promise of the fall, of something ebbing—as I was 30 years ago,” she wrote. “I understand on some level that life is linear, that I have lived x number of days thus far and I have more in the basket under my arm than I do in the field before me. But there is something about the sweetness of life that exists deep within me that is unchanged, that will not change. It is the essence of the essence. It seems to be getting sweeter.”

Gwyneth noted that aging has affected her body, though, mentioning “silver hair and fine lines” amongst other physical changes from over the years. The Emma actress also brought up how she’s made “mistakes” in her lifetime and has “hurt people.” She wrote, “My most lasting mistakes and the mess that comes with them have all stemmed from me not standing fully in my truth and speaking from it, come what may.” Gwyneth did say that she believes her mistakes have led her to where she is now, and she wouldn’t change anything.

As her essay went on, Gwyneth shared some of her goals for this next chapter in her life. “I would like to slow down,” she said. “I would like to retreat a little bit. I would like to make my circle smaller. I would like to cook dinner more. I would like to see misunderstandings become understandings. I would like to continue to open the deepest part of myself to my husband, even though it scares me. I would like to sing more, even if it’s just in the shower. I would like to tell anyone that had a negative experience with me that I am sorry. I would like to fully acknowledge myself.”