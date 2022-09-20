‘The Bachelorette’: [SPOILER] Shows Up To ‘ATFR’ For Another Shot With Rachel

Rachel Recchia's 'Bachelorette' journey ended in heartbreak when she and Tino Franco broke up post-show, but then, another suitor returned to try and win her back!

By:
September 20, 2022 9:28PM EDT
rachel reccha
View gallery
THE BACHELORETTE - “1901” – Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love takes flight! A whopping 32 men arrive to the mansion with the hopes of wooing the ladies with their charm, but they’ll soon realize it’s going to take more than dashing good looks and a memorable entrance to win the heart of one of these Bachelorettes. Rachel and Gabby have put their breakups in the rearview and are ready to find their person … even if that means breaking all the rules on night one. A double-the-drama season for the books begins when “The Bachelorette” premieres MONDAY, JULY 11 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, GABBY WINDEY
THE BACHELORETTE - “1910A” – Part one of the LIVE two night Bachelorette finale event. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) RACHEL RECCHIA, AVEN
THE BACHELORETTE - “1910A” – Part one of the LIVE two night Bachelorette finale event. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) JESSE PALMER, RACHEL RECCHIA, ZACH
Image Credit: ABC

Aven Jones shocked Rachel Recchia when he showed up to the live portion of The Bachelorette finale on Sept. 20! Rachel ended her relationship with Aven after he met her family during part one of the finale, and she got engaged to Tino Franco on the show. However, Rachel and Tino wound up breaking up in the months since filming ended due to Tino cheating, which led Aven to swoop in for another shot at love with her.

Rachel was absolutely shocked to see Aven come onstage, especially since it happened after an extremely tough conversation between her and Tino. Tino was sitting right next to Rachel when Aven made his appearance and the audience went wild.

rachel recchia aven jones
Rachel and Aven during part one of the finale. (ABC)

“I wanted to just come by and say that this is tough and you don’t really deserve any of this, anything that’s happened, and I wanted to know if you wanted to maybe get out of here and catch up?” Aven asked. Rachel didn’t even hesitate when she said, “I would love nothing more!”

Rachel initially broke up with Aven because he told her family that he wasn’t sure if he was ready to get engaged to her after just a few weeks of dating. This confused Rachel, who thought that Aven was on the same page as her about wanting an engagement at the end of filming. Aven insisted that he wanted to be with Rachel, even if that just meant that they’d continue dating without a proposal.

rachel recchai
Rachel Recchia on the first part of ‘After The Final Rose.’ (ABC)

Not only was Rachel blindsided by Aven’s confession, but she also said she felt silly because her family found out how Aven was feeling before she did. She wound up eliminating him ahead of the final rose ceremony because of the miscommunication. During the live portion of the show’s Sept. 13 episode, Rachel and Aven came face-to-face for the first time since their breakup.

The two were able to hash things out and get on amicable terms. Aven admitted he had regrets about how he handled things in Mexico. They both apologized to each other during the live sit down. Clearly, Rachel was still on Aven’s mind all week, leading him to show up to After The Final Rose once again!

More From Our Partners

ad