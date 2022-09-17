Meghan Markle Wants ‘Nothing More’ Than For Harry & Royal Family To ‘Heal’ Fractured Relationship

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from their royal duties, the relationship between the couple and his royal family has been quite strained. With all the members coming together to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, it looks like there is a chance for them to reconcile. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Meghan is in “full support” of her husband Harry making peace and is doing all she can to facilitate it.

“Meghan wants nothing more than for Harry’s relationship with his family to heal, she’s in full support of that and it means a lot that she’s being included [in mourning of Queen],” the source explained. “Her number one concern in all of this is Harry. She’s very respectful of his choices and feelings, and when it comes to his family, she lets him lead the way.”

The insider went on to say that Meghan is “doing the very best she can” to stay by Harry’s side and be there for him. “But ultimately the goal is to have peace and re-unification, that’s what Meghan has always wanted for Harry and has always encouraged.”

It appears the family has already made a few strides in becoming a unified front again. At King Charles III’s request, Prince Harry was granted permission to wear his military uniform to the special vigil for the Queen by all of her grandchildren. As Harry was expecting to wear civilian clothing since he’s no longer a working royal, the move was another sign that King Charless III is looking to reconcile with his younger son.

As for the chilly relationship between the Susssexes and Prince William and Kate Middleton, there appears to be improvements already. The foursome had already reunited earlier in the week outside of Windsor Castle, greeting onlookers paying tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, a royal spokesperson said William, who is now called the Prince of Wales, “invited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to join him and the Princess of Wales” for the walkabout.