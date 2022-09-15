Cardi B Avoids Prison By Pleading Guilty To Assault Case After Brawl In Strip Club

Cardi B, 29, went to court in Queens, New York on Thursday (Sept. 15) and fessed up to her involvement in a fight at a strip club in 2018. The famous rapper pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges, third-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to TMZ. Her plea deal involves zero jail time, though she will have to serve 15 days of community service. Cardi was also placed under a 3-year order of protection, according to the New York Post.

Cardi dressed in a white dress and matching heels for her court date. When Queens Supreme Court Justice Michelle Johnson reportedly asked the rapper if she understands the terms of her plea deal, Cardi allegedly quietly responded “yes”. She also allegedly greeted members of the media in court, per reports.

“Part of growing up and maturing is being accountable for your actions,” Cardi B said in a statement, according to ABC News. “As a mother, it’s a practice that I am trying to instill in my children, but the example starts with me. I’ve made some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to. These moments don’t define me and they are not reflective of who I am now. I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — the music and my fans.”

In October 2018, Cardi turned herself in for her role in the bar fight, and was charged with misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment. The alleged attack went down in August of that year, when Cardi showed up to the strip club because her husband Offset was performing. The bartenders, Baddie Gi and Jade, claimed Cardi ordered her posse to throw bottles and chairs at them, leaving them with injuries that required medical attention, according to TMZ. Jade also said Cardi had been threatening her for months before things got physical. Allegedly, Cardi believed the women were sleeping with Offset.

Under the order of protection, Cardi will have to stay far, far away from Baddie Gi and Jade. She was joined in court by two co-defendants who also pleaded guilty to their roles in the attack, according to ABC News.