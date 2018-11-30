Nicki Minaj Throws Shade At Cardi B By Featuring Bartenders Who Want To Sue Her In New Video

Even though Nicki Minaj and Cardi B agreed to stop taking public shots at one another amidst their feud, that didn’t stop Nicki from throwing some subtle shade at her nemesis in her new video for ‘Good Form.’

Nicki Minaj dropped her sexy new music video for “Good Form” on Nov. 29, and there may have been a very important cameo that you missed! At one point, Nicki is shaking her booty in a mesh outfit, and she’s joined by Baddie Gi and Jade, who are also getting their twerk on. Baddie Gi and Jade are strip club bartenders, and the same women who are planning to sue Cardi B, claiming she ordered an attack on them earlier this year. The women claim that Cardi ordered the hit because she believed Jade had slept with her husband, Offset.

Back in October, Cardi turned herself in for her role in the bar fight, and was charged with misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment. The alleged attack went down back in August, when Cardi showed up to the strip club because Offset was performing. The bartenders claim Cardi ordered her posse to throw bottles and chairs at them, leaving them with injuries that required medical attention, according to TMZ. Jade also said Cardi had been threatening her for months before things got physical. A lawyer for the bartenders has vowed to “bring [Cardi] to justice” over this situation, and Baddie Gi and Jade are reportedly planning to sue Cardi themselves.

Meanwhile, Nicki and Cardi obviously also have major beef of their own, which majorly escalated after an altercation at a New York Fashion Week party in September. During the incident, Cardi attempted to throw a shoe at Nicki because she believed the rapper had ‘liked’ a comment about her parenting on social media, which Nicki denied.

After that, the ladies took shots at one another in interviews and on social media. However, after things got heated again in October, they finally agreed to take their drama out of the public eye. “Ok you guys, let’s focus on positive things only from here on out,” Nicki tweeted. “We’re all so blessed. I know this stuff is entertaining & funny to a lot of people but I won’t be discussing this nonsense anymore.” Cardi reposted the tweet and wrote, “alright then! Let’s keep it positive and keep pushing!”