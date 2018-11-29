Nicki Minaj Twerks In A Pool Full Of Milk For Sexy ‘Good Form’ Video With Lil Wayne

All hail queen Nicki. The rapper is back with a new music video for her smash ‘Good Form’ & it includes a feature from Lil Wayne!

Nicki Minaj, 35, released her album Queen back in August, and fan-favorite track “Good Form” has finally received the video treatment! The rapper dropped the visual for the song on Nov. 29, and it is F-I-R-E. The song bumps hard but Nick’s style looks from the video are what really have us breaking a sweat. Between her sheer jumpsuits, and revealing lingerie, Nicki really brought the heat with this one! At one point, Nicki even twerks it out in an inflatable pool of milk, and it’s (almost) too much to handle.

Nicki’s cotton candy locks and envy-inducing curves are not to be ignored, but Lil Wayne also proves to be the ultimate co-star in the clip! The rapper pulls up to deliver his verse on the high-tempo track and served up BARS. This wasn’t the only time we’ve seen both A-list rappers unite for a track. Wayne is also featured on “Rich Sex,” from the same album!

The Barbz lost their minds are watching the new clip! Nicki’s biggest stans lit up Twitter with praise. “I think # GoodFormVIDEO is now her BEST VISUAL SHE STEPPED ON THESE GIRLS NECKS WITH THIS VIDEO,” one fan Tweeted after watching. “That blonde wig with the bangs is sickening oh my GOD @ NICKIMINAJ baby you snapped!!!!!” another wrote.

It’s been a big week for rap music and the new video from Nicki isn’t the only thing she’s dropped. Her brand new track with Kanye West and Tekashi 6ix9ine arrived on Nov. 27! Despite the fact the Tekashi is currently in the slammer, his full album arrived right on time. “Ka-Ka-Kanye dressed me up like a doll // Then I hit 6ix9ine, tell him give me the ball // Bitch, this the dream team, magic as I recall // Whole squad on point, bunch of Chris Pauls,” Nicki spits on the track.