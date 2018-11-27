Kanye West & Nicki Minaj’s Song With Tekashi 6ix9ine Finally Drops & It’s A ‘Smash’ — Listen To ‘Mama’

Talk about a rap dream team! Kanye West and Nicki Minaj are featured on Tekashi 6ix9ine’s new single ‘Mama’ and it’s finally dropped. Listen to it right here!

Tekashi 6ix9ine might be cooling his heels in jail on racketeering charges, but that didn’t stop the release of his new single featuring his “Fefe” collaborator and pal Nicki Minaj and Kanye West. The tune dropped on Nov. 27 and fans need to relish it as he could be facing 32 years in prison if found guilty on what prosecutors are charging him with (racketeering, firearms and drug possession). If the rainbow haired rapper — real name Daniel Hernandez — doesn’t get to make new music for a while, he’s gone out with a bang as he handles the first chorus and verses while Ye gets the bridge and then Nicki takes over.

Tekashi raps about a woman getting done up through plastic surgery with he lines like “She got B’s, spend some cheese, now they double D’s,” and “I just bought my bitch them Kylie Jenner lip fillers.” Well that’s a nice tip of the hat to Kanye’s sister-in law. Yeezy then comes along and in his booming voice raps “Man, oh my God // She Instagram famous but she can’t keep a job (Ooh) // Man, oh my God // Swipe her 30-inch weave on her sugar daddy card (Ooh) // Man, oh my God // Her doctor got her bustin’ out her motherf**kin’ bra (Mmm) // Man, oh my God // She Uber to a n***a with no car.

Nicki then pulls up and raps about their “dream team” trio on the song, dropping “Ka-Ka-Kanye dressed me up like a doll // Then I hit 6ix9ine, tell him give me the ball // Bitch, this the dream team, magic as I recall // Whole squad on point, bunch of Chris Pauls (Chris Pauls).”

Fans are going wild for the song, with one tweeting “Heard that ‘Mama – 6ix9ine feat. Kanye West and Nicki Minaj and all I have to say is: Nicki and Danny came with that fire” with three flame emojis. Another added “This song is low key Fire!!! Everyone verses are really solid. I’m really surprised by how much I’m enjoying Kanye’s verse!! Nicki is her usual witty metaphoric fun self.”

TMZ reported earlier in the day that Tekashi had to do something fast to get a distribution deal because his album Dummy Boy leaked over the weekend. Sources close to Tekashi told the site “Dummy Boy is being officially released Tuesday through Create Music Group. The album was originally set for distribution through Caroline and Capitol Music Group, but we’re told the two sides had a disagreement after DB leaked online, and Tekashi turned to Create because he wanted his music released ASAP.” Wish granted!