Tekashi69 Hires Strippers Suing Cardi B To Star In Music Video With Nicki Minaj — Major Shade Alert

Here we go again. After linking with her arch nemesis Nicki Minaj for a new music video, Tekashi69 just threw even more shade at Cardi B.

We know what side Tekashi69 is on in the Cardi/Nicki feud. The rapper reportedly enlisted the same strippers who are suing Cardi B, 26, to star in his upcoming music video! 6ix9ine already threw the ultimate shade Cardi’s way when he chose to work with Nicki Minaj, 35, on a new song – but things have only gotten shadier from there. The “Gummo” hit-maker flew in Jade and Baddie Gi, who have long-standing beef with Cardi, for the visual, according to TMZ. The music video, which also features Kanye West, 41, could be a big break for these ladies!

The beef between Cardi and the new video vixens started when Cardi allegedly orchestrated an attack on them, after believing that the ladies has slept with her husband, Offset. Back on Aug. 15, Jade received a warning that Cardi had allegedly planned an attack on them at Angel’s Strip Club. On that night, five people — all allegedly associated with Cardi — attacked Jade, grabbing her hair, punching her and striking her with an ashtray. Then, several weeks later, on the morning of Aug, 29, Jade claimed that she and Baddie were face-to-face again with Cardi, and that her team threw bottles and chairs at them. Since the altercations, Jade and Baddie have lawyered up with Joe Tacopina, who is reportedly considering filing a lawsuit against Cardi.

6ix9ine, Nicki, and Kanye have been hard at work filming their forthcoming music video. While we don’t know the title of their joint track yet, we do know that the video is being filmed in Beverly Hills, California. However, chaos broke out during filming on Nov. 8, when shots were fired just outside the building! Kanye and Tekashi were both present at the time of the shooting, but thankfully, no one was hurt. Nicki had yet to arrive on-set that day. Both Jade and Baddie Gi are still set to appear in the video, when it gets off the ground.

For 6ix9ine to link up with Jade, Baddie, and Nicki all in one video is truly the ultimate diss at Cardi. The rapper has been at odds with Nicki ever since their vicious feud was ignited during New York Fashion Week, and things have only gotten more heated since. The rapper slammed Nicki in the headline-making videos on Oct. 29, and didn’t hold back at all. “Do you want to be the victim, or do you want to be the gangster?” she asked Nicki. “You lie so much you can’t even f***ing keep up with your f***ing lies,” she added, in a video shared with her millions of followers.