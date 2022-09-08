Khloe Kardashian Is Sexier Than Ever In Blue Bikini As She Poses By Pool: Photo

Khloe Kardashian, 38, is embracing the Los Angeles heatwave. The Kardashians on Hulu star rocked a tiny blue bikini in her latest Instagram photo, shared to her page on Sept. 8. She implied the photo was a semi-recent throwback in the caption for her 269 followers, writing, “A few weeks ago…..” She got plenty of compliments from her fans and followers, including her longtime bestie, Malika Haqq, 39. “I don’t care how long ago it is… You been it!” Malika penned, along with a heart-eyes emoji.

Of course, the TV personality’s fans also chimed in on the hot bikini moment. One follower commented, “YOU ARE PERFECT”, while another wrote, “Sexy blue.” In the revealing photo, Khloe rocked one of her very own designs from her Good American Perfect Fit bikini sets, which have gotten rave reviews online. Unfortunately, the sky-blue color she’s wearing isn’t currently available — but she recently dropped a new all-pink collection, and has a slew of neons and other shades available on the Good American site.

Just last month, Koko also gifted her fans with yet another sizzling hot bikini mirror selfie on Aug. 2. The mom-of-two wore a gorgeous denim blue bikini from her collection and captioned the video post, “Denim Swim @goodamerican.” Malika, the always supportive pal, commented on that post as well! She wrote, “Sickening,” and couldn’t help but add, “I want you and the suit Ma.” Now that is the best friend support we love to see!

Khloe’s latest bikini photo comes just two days after her ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, 31, shared an adorable back-to-school photo with his five-year-old son, Prince Thompson. The professional basketball player captioned the Sept. 6 photo, “My young King’s first day,” along with a crown, pencil, and book emoji.

Tristan and Khloe share two children together: True Thompson, 4, and a newborn son, born on Aug. 5, whose name is not yet publicly known. The Kocktails with Khloé star and Tristan conceived their son together via surrogate back in November 2021. Her rep confirmed the news to HollywoodLife back in July. “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the rep said in a statement. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.” Tristan and Khloe began dating in 2016 and had an on-and-off relationship until their final split in June 2021, according to Page Six.