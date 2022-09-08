‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Snooki’s Alter Ego ‘Dren’ Comes Out At Nikki’s 30th Birthday

Dren is back! Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi’s drunk alter ego has been kept at bay for quite some time, but a preview for the Sept. 8 episode of Jersey Shore reveals that she’s back in action. In the clip the gang is getting ready to celebrate Pauly D’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall’s, 30th birthday party. “A 30th birthday is a big deal,” Pauly gushes. “They’re a really big milestone, so it better be perfect.”

Cue Dren, who stumbles into the next scene after having too many drinks. Deena Cortese tries to coerce Snooki to change into a fancier outfit for the dinner, but ‘Dren’ insists that she’s staying in what she’s wearing. The clip then shows a montage of scenes where Snooki is slurring through a confessional and even getting locked out of her room.

Eventually, she makes it into the group suite, where she is more focused on having snacks than she is on conversing with her roommates. While pouring yet another drink, Snooki starts spilling all over the table and floor. “You’re spilling liquor all over the floor!” Nikki warns, to which Pauly adds, “Babe, have you met Dren yet?”

It’s at this point that the roommates realize that Dren has arrived in full force. “Nicole has left the building and Dren has entered,” Pauly laughs. “Dren wasn’t invited to this party. You can’t make eye contact with Dren or you’ll get snapped on.” Meanwhile, Deena adds, “Dren is definitely coming out, that’s for sure. I did this because I wanted Nikki to have a special birthday and hopefully Dren will behave.”

The clip ends with Nicole telling the group not to look at her because she’s a “mess.” At this point, the party hasn’t even officially begun yet, so we’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out for Dren when the episode airs. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.