Zendaya Rocks High Slit Black Dress With Chunky Boots In NYC: Photos

Zendaya, 26, made the streets of New York City her runway in a sexy black dress. The actress stunned in a sleeveless number with a high slit while out in the Big Apple on Sept. 7, pairing the slinky dress with a pair of on-trend chunky boots that went to the knee. Keeping her classic look minimal, Zendaya opted to wear her long brunette locks up in a sleek top-knot bun. She also chose to rock only the essentials when it came to her accessories for the shopping trip with black sunglasses, a silver watch, and a simple chain necklace. So chic!

It appears that the former Disney Channel star was still rocking the birthday glow, as she turned 26 years old on Sept 1! Zendaya shared an adorable childhood photo on her official Instagram to thank her 151 million followers for the many well wishes on Sept. 2. She wrote, “I get to spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I’m a little late) thank ya’ll for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn’t be more grateful Here’s to 26!” In the photo, a mini Zendaya enjoyed sometime in the pool and posed with her tongue out while she wore a purple tank top for the swimming session.

To help her ring in another year of life, many of Zendaya’s famous pals also took to the comments section of the post to wish her well. The legendary Victoria Beckham, 48, wrote, “Happy Birthday!!!! Kisses from us all! X.” Kerry Washington, 45, chimed in, “Happy happy happy birthday beautiful!!!!!! Xoxoxoxo.”

Notably, there was no post from her boyfriend Tom Holland, 26, like the one he did the year prior: the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor is currently taking a break from social media, per his Aug. 13 video on his Instagram. The two are still going strong, though, as the celebrity couple was spotted holding hands and grabbing coffee together on Sept. 3. The pair confirmed their relationship in July 2021, when they were caught in a passionate make-out session while on a drive in Los Angeles.