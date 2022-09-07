‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Calls Out Fan Hate: I Feel ‘Paralyzed’ & ‘Dehumanized’

Erin Moriarty, who plays Starlight in Amazon Prime Video’s hit series The Boys, spoke out against online fan hate on September 6. The 28-year-old actress took to Instagram and shared screenshots of an essay which highlighted the online abuse that Erin has endured playing Annie January/Starlight. The essay, titled “#IStandWithStarlight?: The betrayal of Erin Moriarty by The Boys ‘fans’ “, acknowledged how Erin has been criticized for her physical appearance as her character on the show.

Could not have said it better myself. Erin Moriarty I love you and I stand with you🙌🏽🥹🫶🏽 thanks sm @butcherscanary for doing this and making this article!✊🏽 #TheBoys #TheBoysTV #IStandWithStarlight #ErinMoriarty pic.twitter.com/MEMFoh2FXM — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️// #RENEWSANDMAN⏳ (@giselleb1234) September 7, 2022

Erin defended herself and called out the hateful comments in a lengthy statement on her Instagram. “I do feel silenced. I do feel dehumanized. I do feel paralyzed. I’ve put blood, sweat, and tears into this role (over & over & over again), I’ve grown UP in this character’s shoes (*emphasis on grown up – we change & evolve mentally AND physically),” she wrote.

The New York native continued, “So with that I say: a) thank you to @butcherscanary b) this does break my heart – I’ve opened up a vein for this role and this kind of trolling is exactly what this role (Annie) would speak out against and c) everyone’s going through their own battle(s); let’s not add to that. I will never intentionally (and ESPECIALLY) publicly add to yours.”

Erin ended her emotional message on positive note, writing, “This has only strengthened my empathy muscle and to anyone who comes at me: I see you, I don’t hate you, I only empathize and forgive.”

Erin’s co-stars Anthony Starr, Jack Quaid, Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie, and Nathan Mitchell supported Erin with kind-hearted messages. Jack, who plays Starlight’s love interest Hughie Campbell, wrote, “Love you Erin. We’re all here for you. You’re such an incredible, talented force of nature and I consider myself incredibly lucky to know you. Keep shining bright. Leave the trolls to us. We got your back.” Anthony, who plays the villain Homelander, said in his comment, “👏👏👏 support you and what you say here 100%. Well put ;) Your work on the show is and always has been stellar and you are beautiful inside and out. Keep shining ;) xo.”

The cast of The Boys is currently filming Season 4 in Toronto. The Emmy-nominated superhero series is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The first three seasons have been huge hits with critics and fans.