Courteney Cox Claps Back At Kanye West After He Slammed ‘Friends’ As Not ‘Funny’

Friends star Courteney Cox, 58, took to Instagram on Sept. 6 to share a clap-back video for Kanye West, 45, who suggested that the show she starred in for a decade was not “funny.” Courteney captioned the video, “I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny,” along with a sad face emoji. In the hilarious clip, the actress is seen scrolling Instagram while listening to Ye’s song “Heartless” until she comes across his Instagram post where he mentions Friends, per The Daily Mail. Once she reads the post, Courteney raises an eyebrow and turns off the song before walking away. Talk about shade!

But in order to understand the drama that she was referring to, one had to be following Kanye’s many rants throughout the weekend. The one Courteney posted about was one where the rapper was disputing a fabricated post in which someone made it look like Kanye had written about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41. The fabricated screenshot read, “Kim has diarrhea a lot. Like way more than a normal person should have it.” And Kanye jumped on his official Instagram to call out the fake post and wrote, “This was not from me.”

Kanye went on to discuss his favorite comedians in the post, but he made sure to mention the false tweet about him talking about the show, Friends, first. Ye wrote, “I know you guys gonna be disappointed but I actually didn’t write the teeet [sic] that said ‘Friends wasn’t funny either’ but I wish I had I’d love to know who thought of that I like to post comments Cause y’all n****s is hilarious.” And although he admitted that he did not write that statement about Courteney’s show – he made sure to say that he “wish” that he “had”, which seemed to have inspired the 58-year-old’s video.

Since she shared the video on Tuesday, the mom-of-one’s over 12 million followers on Instagram have commented on her video in support of her show. One follower wrote, “AHHHH ICONIC,” while another chimed in, “HOW CAN YOU NOT LOVE THAT SHOW!!!” The legendary TV show was on from 1994 until 2004 and stars Courteney along with Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer.

Kim’s ex-husband also wrote, “I love funny people and I think that’s one of the reasons me and Skete could’ve never been friends.” The Grammy-winner seemed to be referring to Kim’s ex-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, 28. The Yeezy designer then concluded his long-winded post by listing off some of his favorite comedians. They included included Better Things actor Louis CK, Saturday Night Live star Jerrod Carmichael, Beverly Hills Cop actor Eddie Murphy, Spiral star Chris Rock, and Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Larry David.