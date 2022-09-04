Paris Jackson Wears Nude Slip Dress To Kaia Gerber’s 21st Birthday: Photos

Paris Jackson is becoming quite the fashionista. The only daughter of the late pop star Michael Jackson was spotted rocking a very chic slip dress when she stepped out for Kaia Gerber’s birthday bash in Los Angeles on Saturday night (September 3). The 24-year-old model/actress held hands with a female friend as she arrived to the party in the incredible ensemble featuring leather boots, designer shades and a luxury handbag.

When she’s not taking over the Hollywood scene or laying down tracks for her burgeoning music career, Paris keeps busy with her acting gigs. She’s recently taken her talents to the small screen with guest star appearances on American Horror Stories. And if the Hollywood gigs ever dry up, she always has her modeling to fall back on, after she signed with IMG Models back in 2017.

In her personal life, Paris has been very open about her romantic endeavors, including her breakup with her Soundflowers bandmate Gabriel Glenn. 10 months after they called it quits on their two-year romance, she appeared on Red Table Talk with Willow Smith to discuss the breakup.

“Heartbreak was the main thing,” Paris told Willow. “It was the deepest heartbreak I’d ever experienced but also one of the most powerful rebirths that I’ve ever had of finding my voice and finding my sound and embracing being a musician. I was scared to do that for a long time.”

She also spoke out about her mental health, revealing she has dealt with depression, suicidal thoughts and self-harm. Her music, according to the star, was her saving grace. “It makes me feel less alone and makes me feel heard,” she said. “There were some dark, dark times where I did feel like music was all I had.”

As for growing up with a father who was one of the most famous musicians in the world, Paris has previously said she is grateful that Michael gave her and her two brothers, Prince and Blanket, a well-rounded childhood. “My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places. It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum,” she told Naomi Campbell, on the supermodel’s YouTube interview series No Filter.