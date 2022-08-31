Bono Dyes His Hair Red In Wild Hair Makeover: See Before & After Photos of U2 Frontman’s Look

U2 lead singer Bono, née Paul David Hewson, has dyed his hair red. The 62-year-old musician was spotted rocking his new bright hairdo (seen below) while on vacation in France with his family on Aug. 31. The “Pride (In the Name of Love)” singer debuted his bold hair color while grabbing lunch with his wife, Ali Hewson, her mother, Joy Stewart, and their daughter, Eve Hewson, at the La Colombe d’Or Hotel and Restaurant at Saint-Paul-de-Vence.

Bono’s natural hair color is brown, as seen below, but has been turning gray as he gets older. Rather than dying it a neutral shade, it seems as though he took pleasure in going with something edgier. During the family outing, the rocker donned a dark purple button-down worn over a black t-shirt. He paired his two shirts with black pants and hung sunglasses on his neckline. His wife was seen looking elegant in a flowing floor-length dress in a tangerine color. Meanwhile, Eve also looked beautiful in a beige sundress that appeared to feature a keyhole detail on her sternum. Eve, who is an actress and can be seen in Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes, paired her dress with tan wedges and a fedora.

Bono has sported a range of hairstyles over the years. In the early stages of U2 fame, Bono rocked a fluffy, cropped mullet and then let it grow out in the late ’80s. He then grew his mullet out completely to have a full head of luscious shoulder-length hair. In the ’90s, he cut his hair shorter, but still had a gorgeous brunette flow. By the 2000s, he styled his hair in a crew cut before letting it grow out again. His hair has been long and speckled with gray for years — until now that is.

Bono made a surprise appearance alongside bandmate The Edge to perform for the residents of Kyiv and show their support for Ukraine with a 40-minute set at the Khreshchatyk metro station on May 8. Bono rocked his natural brown hairdo for the show.

Bono was rumored to have undergone a hair transplant in the late 1990s to help his supposedly receding hairline, but he denied it, per The Irish Examiner. Regardless, the singer looks fantastic!