U2 Performs Surprise Concert In Kyiv Bomb Shelter As Ukraine Fights For Freedom

Bono and his bandmate The Edge performed at a metro station in the Ukrainian capital and praised the country's residents for standing up and 'fighting for all' after Russia's shocking invasion.

May 8, 2022 2:27PM EDT
US First Lady Jill Biden attends a celebration to mark Black History Month, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2022. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden host Black History Month celebration, Washington, Usa - 28 Feb 2022
Irish musician Bono (L) of the band U2 performs with Ukrainian singer Taras Topolya (R) from Antytila band, who now serves in the Ukrainian army, in Khreshatyk metro station in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 08 May 2022, to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. Western countries have responded with various sets of sanctions against Russian state majority owned companies and interests in a bid to bring an end to the conflict. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February, resulting in fighting and destruction in the country. Irish musician Bono of U2 performs in metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine - 08 May 2022
Irish musician Bono of the band U2 performs in Khreshatyk metro station in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 08 May 2022, to support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. Western countries have responded with various sets of sanctions against Russian state majority owned companies and interests in a bid to bring an end to the conflict. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February, resulting in fighting and destruction in the country. Irish musician Bono of U2 performs in metro station in Kyiv, Ukraine - 08 May 2022
Image Credit: OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

U2 is showing their support for Ukraine with what they do best: performing music. Two members of the Irish rock band, including Bono and The Edge, surprised residents of Kyiv with a 40-minute performance at the Khreshchatyk metro station on May 8. Photos, which can be seen here, show the musicians smiling, playing guitar, and singing as they wore black outfits in front of the gathered crowd.

Bono singing in Kyiv. (OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

“Your president [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] leads the world in the cause of freedom right now … The people of Ukraine are not just fighting for your own freedom, you’re fighting for all of us who love freedom,” Bono told the crowd of about 100 locals inside the metro station, according to Reuters.

Another pic of Bono in Ukraine. (OLEG PETRASYUK/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

The talented singer reportedly continued to rally the crowd during the performance by saying, “This evening, 8th of May, shots will ring out in the Ukraine sky, but you’ll be free at last. They can take your lives, but they can never take your pride.”

U2’s appearance in Kyiv comes just over two months since Russia invaded Ukraine. The forces focused on Kyiv until the end of March, when Russia then focused their forces on eastern Ukraine. Missile strikes have continued to be carried out since then and although some people have returned to Kyiv, red sirens still sound in the city on a regular basis.

Bono and The Edge aren’t the only celebrities who have showed support for Ukraine since the invasion. Angelina Jolie was also seen visiting the country recently. She walked into a coffee shop in the city of Lviv after touching down to visit hospitals and NGOs to help the injured and displaced after the invasion. At one point during her visit, she was forced to take cover as air raid sirens directed her to take safety as soon as possible, but luckily she turned out okay.

Sean Penn is also another celeb who has visited Ukraine since the invasion. He met with the president and attended government press briefings for his upcoming documentary, VICE.

