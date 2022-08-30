Nicki Minaj Rocks Plunging Corset Top While Leaving NYC Hotel After Epic VMAs Performance: Photo

2022 VMA Video Vanguard winner Nicki Minaj was spotted heading out of her New York City hotel on the morning of Aug. 30, two mornings after she won the prestigious award from MTV at the Video Music Awards. The 39-year-old rapper was dressed in another bright outfit consisting of green leggings with mesh paneling and a white and blue corset top that showed off her cleavage. She accessorized with a large bedazzled necklace that spelled out “Queen”, a blinged-out bracelet, and a watch, and completed the look with bright purple peep-toe heels. Nicki styled her long, highlighter pink hair in a high ponytail and waved at cameras as she exited the hotel.

Nicki’s ensemble was reminiscent of the vivid outfit she wore as she performed a series of her hits on stage at the 2022 Video Music Awards before being honored with the Video Vanguard award, which has been awarded to Rihanna, Britney Spears, JAY-Z, Beyonce, Kanye West, and more. She took control of the stage in a hot pink ensemble consisting of a sparkling long sleeve mesh top that was covered in rhinestones and a light pink skater skirt that was decorated with pearls and jewels. She had her curled pink hair tied up into a high ponytail that was finished off with a light pink bow.

After the event, Nicki changed into a much tamer look. She donned an elegant silky off-white dress that featured a high neck and a bow across the neckline and her waist. The dress also featured a high slit up her left leg.

What really caught fans’ attention at the VMA after-party, though, was Nicki’s sweet video she posted absolutely fangirling over Taylor Swift, 32. “The big winner of the night is the beautiful Taylor Swift,” she said as she held up the phone for her to pose with the “Lover” hitmaker. “Barbz, I know you love her. We all love her,” she added.

As fans know, there was some short-lived drama between Taylor and the mom of one in 2015 after Nicki took to Twitter to complain about not being nominated for Video of the Year. “If your video celebrates women with very slim bodies, you will be nominated for vid of the year,” Minaj tweeted after the nominations were announced. Taylor, feeling called out, replied, “I’ve done nothing but love & support you. It’s unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot.” However, Nicki insisted that her tweet was not directed at Taylor, and Taylor later apologized for the misunderstanding. The pair then opened up the show by singing together to show that there truly was no “Bad Blood” between them. Taylor went on to win Video of the Year for “Bad Blood”.

Nicki’s support of Taylor at the VMAs after-party came after Taylor was spotted absolutely jamming to the “Anaconda” singer’s set during the show Sunday night, showing that the love is mutual.