Taylor Swift Rocks Out To Nicki Minaj’s Epic MTV VMAs Performance & Sings Along To ‘Super Bass’

We can always count on Nicki Minaj to give us entertainment! The “Super Bass” hitmaker, 39, performed a medley of her hit songs at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards and Taylor Swift, 32, turned out to be her biggest fan! The “Shake It Off” hitmaker was seen dancing in the audience and sang along to “Super Bass” and the rest of Nicki’s classics. After the performance, Taylor sweetly encouraged the crowd to join her in giving Nicki a standing ovation.

Fans may recall that Nicki and Taylor previously had a brief feud that actually involved the MTV VMAs. After the 2015 nominations were announced, Nicki appeared to shade Taylor’s “Bad Blood” music video which was nominated for Video of the Year over Nicki’s “Anaconda” and “Feelin’ Myself” with Beyonce. After a brief back-and-forth on Twitter, Nicki apologized to Taylor. Even better, the two superstars performed together at the 2015 MTV VMAs and officially squashed their beef in front of the whole world!

This is Nicki’s first time hosting the VMAs. She’s a seasoned pro at the show, having performed multiple times in the past, and she’s also won five Moonmen through the course of her career. She’s nominated for Best Hip Hop Video for “Do We Have a Problem” with Lil Baby the year. Nicki is also receiving Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which has gone to superstars like Jennifer Lopez, Missy Elliot, Pink, and Kanye West in the past.

Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, and Harry Styles are up for the most awards this year, with 8 each. Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd scored 5 nominations. There’s 26 first-time nominees, including Baby Keem, Gayle, Måneskin, Kacey Musgraves, Tems, Wet Leg, Karol G, Dove Cameron, Becky G, and more.

So many big stars are also performing at the 2022 VMAs, including Bad Bunny, Red Hot Chili Peppers, BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Panic! At The Disco, J Balvin, and more. Nicki is also set to perform a medley of her songs after she receives the Vanguard Award.

The MTV VMAs are airing live at 8pm ET/PT, and will be simulcast across The CW, along with BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1.