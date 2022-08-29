Madonna Celebrates Twin Daughters Stella & Estere’s 10th Birthday With Epic Wig Party

Madonna‘s twins Stella and Estere had a wig-tastic time for their 10th birthday! The “Vogue” singer, 63, set up an epic dress-up party that featured wigs in all colors of the rainbow to ring in her twins’ big 1-0, which fell on Aug. 24. Madonna gave fans a glimpse of the shindig via an Instagram Reel posted on Aug. 28, which she captioned “Wiggin Out !!!” with a variety of colorful emojis, such as a birthday cake and rainbow. The reel was set to her song, “Celebration”, and showed her twins and their friends jumping on a trampoline, sliding on a giant slip ‘n slide, ordering ice cream from an ice cream truck, and of course, striking poses in their colorful wigs.

Madonna also showed off the celebration on her Instagram Story. In the first picture she posted, she, the birthday girls, and their older sister and brother Mercy James and David Banda, who are both 16, sat on deck stairs wearing fun wigs. Madonna rocked a bright purple wig, her twins wore a brown wig and a white wig, Mercy donned a bright pink wig, and David had a giant afro on his head. Other photos showed off their birthday cake, which was composed of several doughnuts stacked high, a room full of balloons, and even a man doing some magic tricks. The girls had a second more formal birthday cake as well, which was covered in chocolate shavings.

Madonna shared a carousel of throwback photos for her youngest kids’ birthday last Wednesday and mentioned her disbelief that they are growing up so quickly. “Happy birthday Estere and Stella Mwale!” she began. “You both bring so much Love- Laughter and Light … into all of our lives!! … I cannot believe you’re already 10 years old!”

Less than two weeks earlier, the “Like a Virgin” hitmaker posted photos of her second oldest child, Rocco, who turned 22 on Aug. 15. “From one Leo to another!! Happy birthday Rocco,” she wrote alongside a carousel of pics from his party. Rocco’s celebration consisted of a gorgeous outdoor party with a live band. His birthday cake was made to look like a real-life briefcase, which his twin sisters watched him cut open.

Madonna’s birthday fell between that of Rocco and her twins. She rang in her 64th birthday in Sicily by sweetly wearing matching blue and white dresses with Stella and Estere. In a slideshow she shared of her celebration, she stuck several poses in her gorgeous dress as well as alongside friends and her kids. “Sicilian Queens,” she captioned the carousel.

Madonna also has a daughter, Lourdes, 25. She shares Lourdes with her ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon and Rocco with her second ex-husband, Guy Ritchie. She adopted the rest of her children over the years from Malawi as a single mother.