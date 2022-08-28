‘RHOA’ Recap: Sheree Whitfield Reunites With Phaedra Parks’ Ex Apollo Nida

Two years after his release from prison, Apollo Nida returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta during the Aug. 28 episode of the series. With his ex, Phaedra Parks, no longer on the show, he got invited back by longtime friend Sheree Whitfield, who reached out to him for advice on her relationship with Tyrone. Like Tyrone, Apollo served time behind bars, so Sheree wanted to ask him what he thought about the way Tyrone treated her both in and out of prison.

(Bravo)Apollo explained to Sheree that when men are in prison, they often build relationships with many different women outside of the facility. And then, once they’re released, they basically drop everyone they were dating. Sheree explained that that’s exactly what happened to her. She told Apollo how Tyrone planned to meet her in Philadelphia before ghosting her without any sort of explanation.

Apollo felt bad for Sheree, but fortunately, their reunion wasn’t all doom and gloom. Sheree took the opportunity to also invite Apollo to model in her upcoming She By Sheree fashion show. He then fully agreed to participate and she looked excited — but it’s probably because she already spent “a million dollars” on samples for the show that she might not get in time. And without much more money, she’s been struggling to find decent models.

It was actually at a surprise birthday party for Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore that Sheree got a call and learned that not all of her clothing samples had come in. And while she was initially upset, she focused most of her attention on inviting the ladies to the big event. As she handed out some pretty elaborate invites, Kenya joked that she hopes it won’t be a “fashion show without fashion” because as Dwight Eubanks once said, that’d be pretty “dreadful”.

Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.