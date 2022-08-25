Teresa Giudice Rocks Tiny Blue Bikini In Flashback Photo From Honeymoon With Luis Ruelas

It looks like paradise indeed for newlyweds Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas, as the 'RHONJ' star shared a throwback Thursday photo from their honeymoon on Instagram.

By:
August 25, 2022 5:35PM EDT
Teresa Giudice
View gallery
Emily Ratajkowski sun bathes at Paradise Cove in Malibu, CA. Emily showed off her stunning figure in a white bikini and large sunhat. She sipped beer as she relaxed with her boyfriend Jeff Magid. Pictured: Emily Ratajkowski,Jeff Magid,Emily Ratajkowski Jeff Magid Ref: SPL1459488 090317 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Justin Bieber's ex girlfriend Chantel Jeffries shows off her beach body in a bright pink bikini in Miami Beach, Florida. The model turned DJ wore a Barbie inspired pink bikini on a summer beach day in South Beach. She is currently single after having dating high profile performers like Bieber and Alex Taggart of The Chainsmokers.Pictured: Chantel JeffriesRef: SPL5331683 090822 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen looks amazing in a revealing black one-piece swimsuit as she enjoys the beach with a friend in Miami. 13 Aug 2022 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA886348_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Teresa Giudice, 50, and her new husband, Luis Ruelas, 48, showed off their newlywed glow in a flashback Instagram photo on August 25. The RHONJ personality rocked a tiny blue bikini and soaked up the sun with her shirtless husband, while they spent their honeymoon in Mikonos, Greece. Both of them wore stylish sunglasses and held a glass of wine, as they posed for the cute photo. The mom-of-four also wore her long brown hair down and completed her look with hoop earrings.

She captioned the honeymoon flashback, “Alemagou Beach Club #paradise #mylove #myhusband 🇬🇷”, and it certainly does look like paradise! The celebrity couple also received many compliments on the photo, as Teresa’s fans can’t get enough of the lovebirds. One fan even wrote, “Perfect colour for Greece! Beautiful couple!”, while another wrote, “Love mixed with relaxation looks so good on you both!”

The sexy honeymoon snapshot comes nearly three weeks after Teresa and Luis got married in a lavish New Jersey wedding. Teresa has been gleaming with joy since the August 6 nuptials, as she has shared multiple posts of the event and her honeymoon since. She even shared an adorable wedding video on her Instagram two days after the big day. Teresa captioned the post, “August 6, 2022 – The day my soulmate became my husband @louiearuelas. Babe, I love you more than I could ever express. I’m so blessed that you, your boys, and your amazing family have come in to my life and love me & my girls unconditionally.” The Standing Strong author also thanked all of her loved ones for coming to the wedding.

Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas
Teresa Giudice & her husband Luis Ruelas at the MTV Movie Awards. (Shutterstock)

Prior to Luis, Teresa was married to Joe Giudice, 50, for 20 years. The former couple officially divorced in 2020, and share four lovely daughters together. Their daughters include Audriana, 13, Milania, 16, Gabriella, 18, and Gia Giudice, 21.

And when it comes to his ex-wife, it seems that Joe is wishing her nothing but the best. Joe told PEOPLE on August 8, that he is “very happy” for his ex-wife now that she is remarried. “I’m very happy for Teresa,” he said. “My kids haven’t said anything bad about Lou despite rumors. Who knows what’s true or not till I [hear] otherwise. Everyone needs to be happy.”

More From Our Partners

ad