Kourtney Kardashian Thinks Ex Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart Are A ‘Good Match’

Kourtney Kardashian and Kimberly Stewart have been pals since they both attended Buckley School together -- and now she is dating her ex Scott Disick!

August 25, 2022 7:50PM EDT
Kourtney Kardashian Scott Disick
What a tangled web they weave! After being spotted holding hands following a romantic date on Sunday, Aug. 21, Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, are dating. So what does Scott’s ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 43 — who has known Kimberly since they attended Buckley School together over 20 years ago — think of his new romance? HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from two separate sources that she is all about it!

“Kourtney has known Kimberly for many years and she actually thinks this is a good match for Scott,” a source close to the clothing designer told us. As fans know, Kourtney was friends with her husband, Travis Barker, 46, for years before they decided to take it to the next level. “Kourtney knows how true love can come out of friendships because she is living proof of that. Being friends with Travis gave them such a strong foundation,” the source said.

Although Scott, Kimberly, and Kourtney have not spoken out about this, the insider told HollywoodLife, “Kourtney believes that this is good for Scott because she knows Scott so well. She knows that Kimberly is a good person and an excellent mother,” the source said, adding, “Aside from this, Kourtney actually thinks that they look really cute together and complement each other well.”

A second source close to the Kardashians also said that Kourtney approved of this and that she is hoping that Scott can find true love just as she has. “Kourtney would love nothing more than for Scott to settle down into a healthy relationship and she totally supports this. They have her blessing,” the insider revealed. “She knows that Kimberly will always have his best interest in mind, and she is not in it for money or anything like that. Kourtney is so in love with Travis she wants everyone to experience the kind of love they have. She’s hoping this works out for Scott.”

 

