Cheryl Burke Accuses Ex Of Cheating On Her After Matthew Lawrence Starts Dating Again: Watch

Six months after her split from husband Matthew Lawrence, Cheryl Burke accused an unnamed ex of cheating on her in an August 24 TikTok video. In the clip, which was set to Adele‘s “When We Were Young,” Cheryl, 38, looked upset and shook her head at the camera. A message popped up on the screen that read, “When he said he would never talk to her again yet I found text messages, viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes.”

The Dancing with the Stars pro doubled down on her cheating claims in the caption of the video. “The last time is absolutely right! Goodbye forever. #exessuck #goodbyeforever #hopeitwasworthit,” she wrote. Cheryl did not specify who the ex was that she was referring to, but her fans instantly accused Matthew, 42, of being the one to cheat on her in the comments of the video. One fan said, “It’s sad to think Matthew did that. Kind of dampers his image for me 😕,” while another wrote, “Boycotting everything Lawrence moving forward.”

It’s probably no coincidence that Cheryl accused an ex of cheating on her mere weeks after Matthew sparked dating rumors with a new woman. The Boy Meets World star and TLC’s Chilli, 51, were spotted in Hawaii together on August 8, six months after he and Cheryl confirmed their split. Matthew and Chilli looked super chummy together, though TMZ reported that there’s no romance between the two, and that their beach hangout was merely platonic.

On Feb. 18, Cheryl filed for divorce from Matthew after less than three years of marriage. According to the divorce docs obtained by HollywoodLife, Cheryl listed their date of separation as Jan. 7. “Irreconcilable differences” was listed as the reason for their breakup, and she claimed they have a prenup. The professional dancer finally addressed the split later that month in an Instagram post.

“I know I have always said I’m an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I’ve realized there really isn’t an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending,” Cheryl said. “I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you’ve given me.”

Cheryl and Matthew met in 2006, when his brother, Joey Lawrence, competed on DWTS. Their romance started in 2007 and they dated for one year before splitting up. However, they later reunited in 2017, got engaged in May 2018, and tied the knot in San Diego the following year.