Meghan Markle Cuddles Serena Williams’ Daughter Olympia, 4, In Adorable Photo

Serena Williams, 40, and Meghan Markle, 41, are BFF goals! They had a wonderful chat on the first episode of Meghan’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes, which Serena promoted on Instagram by sharing a photo of the pair with Serena’s 4-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian. The legendary tennis player held her baby girl in her arms, while the Duchess of Sussex cuddled up to Olympia and smiled at the camera. Talk about girl power!

Serena stayed true to her athlete persona by wearing a Nike Air top and workout pants. She styled her dark curly hair in an up-do. Meanwhile, Meghan looked super chic in a black outfit with a fancy white coat that she draped over her shoulders. Last but not least, Olympia stole the show in an all-white outfit including a pair of little sneakers. The trio looked fabulous in the black-and-white photo.

In her caption, Serena implored her fans to listen to Meghan’s podcast which was released on Tuesday, August 23. “I loved talking about so many important topics with my dear friend Meghan as her first guest on #archetypes for @spotify! It’s out now and worth the listen, especially if you’re ambitious ❤️,”she said. Serena’s famous pals like Paris Hilton and Karlie Kloss gushed over the photo in the comments section.

Meghan has described her Archetypes podcast as “a podcast about the labels and tropes that try to hold women back.” On the first episode, the former Suits actress revealed that there was once a fire in her 3-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor‘s nursery. Prince Harry, 37, briefly popped in to say “Hi” to Serena and even complimented the athlete’s hair. “I like what you’ve done with your hair! That’s a great vibe,” the Duke of Sussex told her, before he let the women continue their conversation about “ambition.”

Serena has been friends with Meghan for years and attended her Royal Wedding to Harry in 2018. Serena also supported Meghan after that infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey, where she and Harry discussed their reasons for leaving the Royal Family.