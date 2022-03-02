Serena Williams Debuts Blonde Bob Hair Makeover At Balmain Show – Before & After Photos

Serena Williams looked absolutely fabulous when she showed off a new bob hairstyle while wearing a low-cut top & a green velvet mini skirt at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week on March 2.

Serena Williams, 40, has been taking fashion month by storm and her latest look for the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week may just be our favorite. The tennis star attended the Autumn-Winter 2022 show on March 2 when she debuted a brand new bob haircut while showing off ample cleavage in a low-cut black tank top with a tight green velvet mini skirt.

Serena’s new hairstyle completely caught us off guard and it was gorgeous. Her new hair was dyed a platinum blonde and was parted in the middle. Her hair was super straight and sleek and was so short, it ended at her chin. She highlighted her new look with a bold red lip as she smiled from ear to ear.

Serena styled her new hair with a plunging black tank top which she tucked into a high-waisted emerald green mini skirt that was lined with cutouts on either side. The cutouts featured lace-up ties and she styled it with a matching cropped blazer. She accessorized her look with sheer, mesh black booties and oversized sunglasses.

Just a few days prior, on Feb. 28, Serena walked in the Off-White show when she still had her old hair. She showed off her fabulously toned figure in a skintight, long-sleeve black and gray sheer midi dress with tie-dye tights.

Her long hair was parted in the middle, while her natural tight brown curls were down and flowing around her face. While Serena’s hair makeover is a total 180 from her usual look, she managed to pull off the bob perfectly.