Madonna Debuts Pink Hair Makeover After 64th Birthday: Before & After Photos

Madonna has a new look! As the “Material Girl” singer arrived at New York’s JFK Airport, it was clear that she had dyed her hair bright pink. While she covered much of her face, Madonna’s new hair makeover couldn’t be missed on Wednesday, August 24. The new look must’ve been recent as the singer had her blonde hair on display as she celebrated her 64th birthday in Italy just a week before.

As Madonna walked through the airport, she sported a black outfit. She rocked a sweatshirt with a white design on it and sweatpants, as she walked around. She avoided photographers, and she pulled up the sweater to block out her face, which she also had a pair of sunglasses on. Despite shielding her face, the pink hair was impossible to miss! It’s unclear if she’d also gotten it cut shorter than she’d had it in other recent photos.

The new hairstyle must have been a recent decision. When Madonna celebrated her 64th birthday in Italy, she shared plenty of photos where her hair was still bright blonde and long, on August 16. She posted lots of glimpses into her birthday festivities, including her rocking matching dresses with her twin daughters Stella and Estere, both 9. In another shot, she was clearly having a lot of birthday fun, where she was kissing two women in the back of a car.

Aside from her new look, Madonna has certainly been very busy this summer. She collaborated with Beyoncé on an amazing “Queens” remix of the Renaissance singer’s latest hit “Break My Soul,” which dropped earlier in August. Besides the successful remix, an insider also revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that Madonna is looking to record with her friend Britney Spears. “The two of them are close friends and Madonna has been trying to get Britney to do a track with her for quite some time now, but now that she saw the doors were open, she has really been pushing for it for reals,” the source said.