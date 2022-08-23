‘Top Gun’s Greg ‘Tarzan’ Davis Admits The Cast’s Had A ‘Discussion’ About A Third Movie

Top Gun: Maverick is making even more history as it continues to move up the box office ranks nearly 3 months after its release. The top-grossing movie of the year so far will be released on Digital on August 23. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY to Greg “Tarzan” Davis, a.k.a. Coyote, about the possibility of a third Top Gun movie.

“You know, we’ve been basking in the glory of this championship, so I don’t think anybody… we had kind of said like, ‘Hey, will we do a 3? Would you do a 3?’ We had that discussion, but right now we’re just trying to get it out there to the public, in theaters, and now it’s about to head to digital on August 23, and then it’s going to go actually to hard copy Blu-Ray 4K on November 1. So maybe after that, we can discuss about a Part 3,” Greg told HollywoodLife.

The film has made over $1.4 billion and just overtook Avengers: Infinity War in domestic box office rankings. Top Gun: Maverick is currently the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time domestically and twelfth internationally.

After learning how to fly to play a top gun pilot, Tarzan has a love for aviation. He’s working on getting his pilot’s license. “I just flew yesterday. I’m getting my pilot’s license now. I’ve got like 15 more hours left before I am an official pilot,” the actor revealed. “Glen [Powell] was one of the first ones to get his license. And I was like, okay, yeah, I need to go and get mine. Yeah, I’m addicted to it. I wish I can get back into an F-18 because that feeling is amazing, but I’ll settle for a Cessna right now.”

Tarzan and his Top Gun: Maverick castmates have a very close bond after filming the movie and experiencing its impact all over the world. Tarzan admitted that there is a group chat among the Top Gun: Maverick, and it gets “outrageous sometimes.”

He added, “But it’s just a great way because we’re all navigating our careers after Top Gun, so we’re not always together like we used to be. But we’re able to give each other updates on what’s going on, and it’s so cool to have that where we can say, ‘Hey, congratulations on this… I’m proud of you for this… Oh, you have this wedding coming up? We’re gonna be out there for it.’ We all attend the wedding. We all attend a baby shower. We all attend birthdays. That’s my family.”

Leading the way for Top Gun: Maverick is Tom Cruise, who waited 30 years to tell the perfect follow-up story to the 1986 original movie. Tarzan told HollywoodLife that he feels “honored” that Tom selected him to be a part of this journey.

“For him to select each of us to be a part of his legacy, words can’t describe how that feels,” the actor said. “But working with him has been a masterclass. I’ve grown so much as an individual, as an artist, as a filmmaker. I’ve been active for 6 years and 4 of these years I’ve been with Tom Cruise just learning, him being my mentor, and I’m very thankful for that. I feel as though I can take on the world.”