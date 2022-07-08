Miles Teller Teases ‘Top Gun 3’, Says He’s Been Having ‘Conversations’ With Tom Cruise

Miles Teller is flying high after the massive success and popularity of Top Gun: Maverick! And now the actor, 35, says there’s a chance there will be yet another installment to the iconic franchise. When asked about the possibility of a continuation, Miles told ET that it all comes down to Tom Cruise. “That would be great, but that’s all up to TC,” the War Dogs actor said. “It’s all up to Tom. I’ve been having some conversations with him about it. We’ll see.” Miles was in Lake Tahoe for the July 7 American Century Championship when he made the comments.

Given the movie’s jaw dropping box office success, a sequel would definitely make sense. It was reportedly Tom’s first ever billion-dollar success. “That’s definitely what my team has been saying for these future negotiations,” Miles told the outlet.

The movie also stars screen greats Jennifer Connelly, 51, Ed Harris, 71, Glen Powell, 33, Jon Hamm, 51, Lewis Pullman, 29, and Val Kilmer, 62. And according to Miles, the multigenerational cast itself is part of the reason that filming the movie with Tom was such a great experience. “For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it’s just been such a wild ride, and it’s still going,” he said, adding that he sent Tom a “message the other day for his birthday.” Tom celebrated his landmark 60th on July 3 by holding a star-studded dinner celebration in London and attending the British Grand Prix.

View Related Gallery Tom Cruise: Photos Of The 'Top Gun: Maverick' Actor Tom Cruise Mission: Impossible - Fallout global premiere in Paris, France - 12 Jul 2018 US actor Tom Cruise poses in front of the Eiffel tower for the global premiere of 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout' in Paris, France, 12 July 2018. The movie will be released in French theaters on 01 August. EXCLUSIVE: Tom Cruise leaves the Adele concert at BST Hyde Park and is mobbed by fans wishing him a happy 60th birthday. The actor, 59, is believed to have recently split from his Mission Impossible co-star Hayley Atwell, 40, who is now thought to be dating a music producer. The Top Gun legend cut a casual figure with slim jeans and a fitted black polo t-shirt which showed off his muscular physique, completing the look with a suede jacket and matching black face mask. His mystery brunette pal donned flared blue jeans, comfortable trainers and a pink Gucci cardigan. The pair were all smiles as they entered the concert grounds in Hyde Park, before Tom stopped to speak to fans and pose for selfies while his beaming friend hanged back and watched on. 02 Jul 2022 Pictured: Tom Cruise. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA874102_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Back in May, Tom spoke to the demanding preparation his cast reportedly endured for the movie, and how it played into the film’s success. “Making movies, you’re constantly learning; you have to constantly work to become more and more competent in many different fields,” the Jerry Maguire actor told ScreenRant.

“And I want to tell them, that’s the beauty of making movies. That’s why I’ve always pushed my films to go international, around the world and in different communities,” Tom continued. “And to be part of that right from the beginning. It was my dream. You’ve got to work. You got to work. It’s not a bunch of parties and doing that, and that’s what I love.”