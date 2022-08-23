Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Red String Bikini As She Tries To Cut Her Own Hair: Video

Emily Ratajkowski, 31, showed off another gorgeous look as she made some slight alterations to her hairdo. The stunning model shared a TikTok video on August 22 where she rocked a sexy red string bikini and cut her hair in the bathroom. “Okay, we are going to the beach and I want to give myself an extra layer in my hair,” Emily, whose look also included two gold necklaces and a pair of matching earrings, told the camera.

@emrata I know you cant tell a difference at the end 🤦‍♀️ ♬ original sound – Emrata

Emily grabbed a scissor and cut a small piece of her brunette hair in the bathroom mirror, immediately gasping at the result. “Is this insane? Am I being crazy? Definitely,” she said. As Emily admired her look in the mirror, her one-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear could be heard crying off-camera, so the proud mama grabbed her baby boy and held him in her arms in front of the camera. Baby Sylvester looked adorable in nothing but a big white diaper.

“This man does not want me to record this video without him, but I can’t cut my hair at the same time so I don’t know what we’re gonna do,” the My Body author said in the bathroom, before she put her son down and continued the hair-cutting process on her own. She told her fans she has to “be fast,” and explained her plan to cut the hair on the other side of her face to even things out.

Emily snipped off more hair off-camera, she explained, as the video transitioned to show her slightly shorter hairdo. Emily let her hair down and overall seemed so-so on the results. “I’ve cut hair before but this is not my best work. But you know, it’s a start. It’s a moment,” she said. In the caption of her video, Emily wrote, “I know you cant tell a difference at the end 🤦‍♀️.” Emily may not love her new look but we think she looks gorgeous as ever!

Emily appeared to be in good spirits in the video, which she shared one month after news broke that she’s splitting from her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The pair, who announced their marriage back in 2018, and welcomed baby Sylvester in March 2021, “split recently” and it was Emily’s “decision,” according to People. There’s been rumors that Sebastian was unfaithful in their marriage, but that hasn’t been confirmed. Emily and Sebastian still haven’t addressed their rumored split.