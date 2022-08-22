Teresa Giuduce Rocks Bikini Top While Hopping Off Helicopter On Honeymoon: Photos

Teresa Giudice is living the jet-set life! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, was photographed deboarding a helicopter with her husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas, 46, as they enjoyed their picturesque honeymoon in Mykonos, Greece on Aug. 14. Teresa looked as fabulous as ever in a matching flowy pants and robe set made of a silky material. It was printed with a funky wavy design in gorgeous shades of blue, and pink. Teresa looked ready to hit the beach, as she left her robe open, unveiling a white and blue printed bikini top underneath. She accessorized her outfit with see-through heels and large hoop earrings, and carried a wide-brim hat with her.

Louie also looked vacation ready in a half-buttoned light blue shirt, purple and orange shorts from Balmain, and blue sneakers. He protected his eyes from the sun with aviator sunglasses and accessorized with a cross necklace. Like a gentleman, he held Teresa’s hand with one hand and carried a navy Christian Dior beach bag in the other for both of them.

Teresa and Louie shared some snaps from their beach day following the helicopter ride. In a video posted to Louie’s Instagram Story, Teresa walked on the beach in her full Fendi bikini and blew him a kiss. Meanwhile, the mother of four also showed off her new husband on her Story, posting a picture of him smiling on a boardwalk as he presumably walked to their spot on the gorgeous Greek shoreline.

Teresa and Louie tied the knot on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey. They then jetted off to Greece for their honeymoon — likely because it’s a spot that holds a special place in their heart: It’s where they got engaged in Oct. 2021.

Teresa and Louie have remained fairly lowkey about their honeymoon and have not posted any photos from it on their Instagram feeds but have given fans glimpses of their romantic time together through their Stories. Plus, the lovebirds were spotted showing off some PDA on the beach on Aug. 16. They enjoyed a steamy kiss while Louie grabbed Teresa’s behind as she stunned in a hot pink two-piece. Teresa showed some passion back as she wrapped her arms around the businessman’s neck and kissed him. How sweet!