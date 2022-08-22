RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps Models Tiny Bikini To Celebrate 2-Year Anniversary Of ‘Viva La Diva’

RHONY star Luann de Lesseps, 57, looked happier than ever in a tiny white bikini on Instagram on August 21. The bikini photo that she shared was a way for Luann to celebrate the second anniversary of her song, “Viva La Diva”, which was first released on August 21, 2020, and we think it was an amazing way to mark the milestone. Luann captioned the sexy snapshot, “Viva la Diva! @desmond.child Celebrating 2 years since the release!”

For the anniversary, she also included a cute photo of her and musician Desmond Child, 68, who she collaborated with on the song. Desmond put his back toward the camera for the photo, while the TV personality put her hand on his shoulder and posed for the camera. In the second photo, Luann decided to switch up her outfit by swapping her white bikini for a floor-length white summer dress and a stylish beach hat.

Luann also wasn’t the only one celebrating the song’s second anniversary, as Demond also shared his own post with the cabaret singer on his account. He captioned the post, “VIVA LA DIVA! Celebrating the 2nd anniversary of the release of our fun single together “VIVA LA DIVA” up here on Broke Bacharach Mountain otherwise known as Gay Acres, Tennessee.” The singer also added that “The Countess is a brilliant and gorgeous woman” who he “absolutely” adores. He also revealed that he and Luann shared some “deep conversations” about “the world, politics, and raising our children.” So cute!

Of course, many of Luann and Desmond’s fans joined in on the celebration in the comments section. One user wrote, “stop that song is so iconic”, while another wrote, “Proud of you!!! You are amazing!” Some of the fans also couldn’t help but notice how young the mom-of-two looked. A separate fan even wrote, “you really are aging backwards! You look incredible.” “Viva La Diva” indeed!

Along with “Viva La Diva”, the Countess also has a few other musical hits including “Chic C’est La Vie”, “Girl Code”, and “Money Can’t Buy You Class”. Luann has been a nurse, author, actress, and has transformed her career from a RHONY star into a successful cabaret star. She has had multiple cabaret shows, including her 2017 debut #CountessAndFriends.

To top it all off, Luann is currently working on her show, Countess Cabaret, which premiered at Feinstein’s/54 Below in NYC. And according to her website, she is not slowing down anytime soon, as she is working on her memoir. Certainly, the singer will have much more to celebrate, soon!