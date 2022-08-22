Jessica Alba’s Daughter Haven, 11, Debuts Dramatic Short Hair Makeover: Video

Jessica Alba‘s 11-year-old daughter Haven is rocking a new ‘do! The middle child of the 41-year-old actress took to TikTok to participate in a trend for hair transformations that involves cutting long hair short, and boy did she make a change! The video started with haven pulling her hip-length locks to the beat of a sound, and on the last beat, she made it look like she pulled most of her length off to reveal her shoulder-length strawberry blonde hair. Although she seemed a bit nervous before actually cutting her hair, Haven’s big smile at the end appeared to display her approval.

Haven, who was dressed in a pink graphic tee and sweats for the video, turned 11 on Aug. 13, and her mother took to TikTok to celebrate with an adorable slideshow of videos and pictures of her through the years. “yesterday we celebrated my Havie baby as she turned [11],” Jessica began with a variety of celebratory emojis. “I am so proud of the beautiful human this #leo …angel is … an old soul, able to see through all the ish, the most kind, intelligent, #happy, positive human”.

She added, “Haven, nothing is out of your reach – you can do anything you set your mind to as long as you keep following your [heart] and trusting your gut. I got your back forever kiddo – keep doing your thing, I’m here cheering you on … your power lies in your kind heart, sweet nature and perseverance”.

In June, Haven graduated elementary school, which Jessica also took a moment to celebrate on social media. “Over the last 6 years, you have grown into such a kind, considerate leader that always checks in on those around you. You are a natural shoulder for people to lean on, and give great advice – wise way beyond your years!” she captioned her Instagram post alongside a photo of her, her husband Cash Warren, her older daughter Honor, and Haven. She continued, “You are naturally intuitive and intelligent, but I love how much pride you put into your work …I’m excited for your next chapter- middle school, here you come … it’s going to be awesome!”

Jessica shares three kids with her husband, 43. In addition to Haven, she has daughter Honor, 14, and son Hayes, 4. The Honest Company founder was recently seen with her entire family on a trip to Italy, where they soaked up the sun on a private yacht. She was photographed showing off her fit physique in a black two-piece, while her kids also wore swimsuits, and her husband donned shorts and a cap.

It’s certainly been an exciting summer for Haven and her mother!