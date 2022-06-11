Jessica Alba Is ‘So Proud’ Of Daughter Haven, 10, As She Graduates Elementary School: Photos

The actress shared a photo album of her gorgeous family as they all celebrated Haven's big day.

By:
June 11, 2022 11:32AM EDT
View gallery
Jessica Alba, Haven Warren Warren, Honor Marie Jessica Alba and Family at LAX International Airport, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jul 2017 Jessica Alba, Haven Warren, Honor Marie at the Los Angeles International Airport
**NO YOUTUBE, NO SOCIAL MEDIA, NO PR, NO BRAND** Stylish mom Jessica Alba enjoys cute lunch date with son Hayes in Los Angeles, CA, USA. Pictured: Hayes Warren,Jessica Alba Ref: SPL5295891 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Playa Vista, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - It's bring your kid to work day and actress/entrepreneur, Jessica Alba, is joined by her youngest daughter, Haven Garner Warren, for a day at the Honest headquarters. Before the mother-daughter duo arrive at the office, they make a pitstop at Starbucks for drinks.Pictured: Jessica Alba, Haven Garner Warren BACKGRID USA 9 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: SPOT / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jessica Alba proved, once again, that her favorite role is that of doting mom! The Dark Angel actress, 41, took to her Instagram on Friday, June 10 to pen a sweet tribute to her 10-year-old daughter Haven who was graduating from elementary school. Alongside a beautiful photo of herself, Haven, daughter Honor, 14, and husband Cash Warren posing in a group hug, Jessica gushed about her middle child. She and Cash also share daughter Hayes, 4.

“I’m so proud of you my Sweet Haven!” Jessica began the heartfelt message. “I can’t believe you are heading to middle school!!! literally how did this happen? Over the last 6 years, you have grown into such a kind, considerate leader that always checks in on those around you. You are a natural shoulder for people to lean on, and give great advice – wise way beyond your years! You are naturally intuitive and intelligent, but I love how much pride you put into your work.”

The Sin City star concluded, “I’m excited for your next chapter- middle school, here you come, it’s going to be awesome! Nothing is out of your reach as long as you always stay connected to your ♥️+🧐 but most importantly – have fun!!!”

Just three days prior, Jessica posted an adoring message to Honor in celebration of her 14th birthday! “It feels like yesterday you were just a little baby -we spent hours staring into each other’s souls, breaking me open, brightening my entire world and showing me the deepest most profound love,” she captioned an incredible video montage of Honor. “I am so proud of who you are – so kind, intelligent, wise beyond your years, confident, silly, independent, creative and artistic – you are all of the things and so much more my Angel.”

Family is obviously on the top of the list for priorities for the Hollywood star. And Jessica and Cash are never short on paying tribute to their three beautiful girls… nor themselves! In May, the couple celebrated 14 years of marriage! “18 years of life 14 years of marriage – through thick and thin we’ve always found our way back to each other,” Jessica captioned a sensational photo album of the cute couple. “Can’t think of anyone else I would want to share this life with. Love you my babe.”

More From Our Partners

ad