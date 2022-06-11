Jessica Alba Is ‘So Proud’ Of Daughter Haven, 10, As She Graduates Elementary School: Photos

Jessica Alba proved, once again, that her favorite role is that of doting mom! The Dark Angel actress, 41, took to her Instagram on Friday, June 10 to pen a sweet tribute to her 10-year-old daughter Haven who was graduating from elementary school. Alongside a beautiful photo of herself, Haven, daughter Honor, 14, and husband Cash Warren posing in a group hug, Jessica gushed about her middle child. She and Cash also share daughter Hayes, 4.

“I’m so proud of you my Sweet Haven!” Jessica began the heartfelt message. “I can’t believe you are heading to middle school!!! literally how did this happen? Over the last 6 years, you have grown into such a kind, considerate leader that always checks in on those around you. You are a natural shoulder for people to lean on, and give great advice – wise way beyond your years! You are naturally intuitive and intelligent, but I love how much pride you put into your work.”

The Sin City star concluded, “I’m excited for your next chapter- middle school, here you come, it’s going to be awesome! Nothing is out of your reach as long as you always stay connected to your ♥️+🧐 but most importantly – have fun!!!”

Just three days prior, Jessica posted an adoring message to Honor in celebration of her 14th birthday! “It feels like yesterday you were just a little baby -we spent hours staring into each other’s souls, breaking me open, brightening my entire world and showing me the deepest most profound love,” she captioned an incredible video montage of Honor. “I am so proud of who you are – so kind, intelligent, wise beyond your years, confident, silly, independent, creative and artistic – you are all of the things and so much more my Angel.”

Family is obviously on the top of the list for priorities for the Hollywood star. And Jessica and Cash are never short on paying tribute to their three beautiful girls… nor themselves! In May, the couple celebrated 14 years of marriage! “18 years of life 14 years of marriage – through thick and thin we’ve always found our way back to each other,” Jessica captioned a sensational photo album of the cute couple. “Can’t think of anyone else I would want to share this life with. Love you my babe.”