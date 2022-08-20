Beyonce Rocks Sheer Dress Showing Off Lingerie In Sexy New Photos

Beyonce, 40, is looking incredible in her latest pics! The singer took to Instagram on Aug. 19 to share new photos of herself confidently posing a long-sleeved black sheer mini dress that had cutout sections in the front chest area. She also wore sunglasses and had her long straight hair down as she held a sequined clutch purse that looked like a Texas license plate.

The beauty added cutout black sheer tights to the look as well as strappy black sandal type heels. She also rocked long red nails and flaunted makeup that brought out her best features. Although she didn’t caption the photos, her followers were eager to like and comment on the new eye-catching outfit.

“Looking amazing as always,” one fan wrote while another called the photos “just everything.” A third follower shared that the “bag was made for” her and a fourth pointed out that she was giving “confident energy” in the new post. Others just left heart-eyed emojis to signify their love of the photos.

Before Beyonce shared her latest pics, she made headlines for wearing sexy looks in a teaser for her “I’m That Girl” music video. In the clip, she wore a chrome body piece with matching silver boots as she posed throughout a darkened home, including in the closet, bedroom, and kitchen, where she cracked an egg off her metal outfit while drinking a glass of wine. She also showed off fishnets and pointy-framed sunglasses, proving she can rock just about any style and look incredible while doing so.

In addition to making her own music, Beyonce loves to collaborate with other artists when creating future hits. One of her most recent collaborations was with Madonna on the song, “Break My Soul: The Queens Remix,” which was released on Aug. 5. The new jam received a lot of great feedback from both Beyonce and Madonna fans, with some even asking why the two artists had never collaborated in the past.