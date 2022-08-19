Emma Watson Brings Back Her Pixie Cut In Gorgeous Hair Makeover: See Before & After Photos

Emma Watson wanted her Prada Beauty campaign to be bold, and she made quite the statement. The 32-year-old actress revealed her new pixie cut in a photo Prada released on August 18. Emma looks over the shoulder at her camera, showing off her pixie cut while wearing an orange Prada top and logo earrings.

Emma is the new ambassador for Prada Beauty. The statement wrote that the “actor, activist and artist embodies the essence of a multi dimensional Prada Woman.”

After having to address the world about a report that she had “given up acting,” Emma has been busy behind the camera. Emma will also be making her directorial debut with Prada Beauty.

“When Prada asked me to be the face of their new fragrance campaign, I asked if I could direct it. Months later, and I’m able to share the results of the faith they shared in me, with all of you. I can’t wait to share this piece of my art, and hope that you enjoy it as much as I enjoyed making it. I could never have done this without my unbelievable team of collaborators. Thank you for your time, commitment, talent and passion,” she wrote on Instagram.

Her pixie cut this time around has a tousled feel to it, and she’s also got some baby bangs. Emma previously cut her hair into a pixie cut back in 2010. She chopped off her long hair after wrapping her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise. Her shorter haircut was featured in the 2012 film The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

“I’ve wanted to do it since I was about 16, and when Harry Potter ended in June, I just needed a change,” Emma told Marie Claire at the time. “It was quite symbolic for me. It’s very short; it was buzzed at the back and on the sides. And it’s really liberating that I can walk out without thinking about it.”