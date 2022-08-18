Gwyneth Paltrow Strips Down To Nude Leotard For Outdoor Shower After Morning Workout: Watch

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed her morning beauty routine in the latest promotion for her GOOP lifestyle brand. In a new video posted to the company’s YouTube on Monday, August 15, the Oscar winner, 49, rocks a nude leotard as she takes an outdoor shower after a grueling workout with celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson. Gwyneth was preparing for a launch party for her new GOOP Sleep Milk. Watch below!

In the clip, Gwyneth gets candid about how she takes care of herself with her own company’s beauty products, saying she makes sure to test their “efficacy.” And when showing off her GOOP shampoo, the star, who has previously said she has mostly retired from acting, referred to herself as an “ex movie star.”

The video comes a few weeks after the Iron Man star promoted the Sleep Milk by taking a bath in it. The unique product shouldn’t be a surprise to fans, as they’ll recall a certain GOOP candle hitting the shelves called “This Smells Like My Vagina.”

Speaking of bathtubs, on the same day the photo was posted, an interview was published where Gwyneth joked about hooking up with Hailey Baldwin’s dad in a bathroom. During the latest episode of Hailey’s YouTube series titled Who’s In My Bathroom?, Gwyneth made the quip after she told the supermodel she worked with Stephen Baldwin back in the day on a 1994 Dorothy Parker biopic called Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle.

The Shakespeare In Love actress added that Stephen “was great,” “so nice” and that the “movie was awesome.” Hailey replied, “‘I like hearing that. Imagine if you had some horror story. ‘He was terrible! It was a nightmare working with him!’” And that was Gwyneth’s opportunity to show off her wit. “That would be bad,” she said. “Or if I, like, f—– your dad in the bathroom?” After she added that she “didn’t,” a relieved Hailey exclaimed, “Well that’s good to know, okay!”

In the episode, Gwyneth also launched into the dual-edged sword that is nepotism in Hollywood, as both her and Hailey have famous parents. “As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Gwyneth said to Hailey. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good. Because people are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom.’”