Gwyneth Paltrow Bathes in A Tub Of Milk Wearing An All-White Bikini In Wild New Photo

The Oscar winner was completely committed to promoting her GOOP brand Sleep Milk by taking a dip in it.

By:
July 28, 2022 12:09PM EDT
View gallery
Singer Jennifer Lopez hits the pool with her entourage at their hotel in Miami, Florida on August 30, 2012. Lopez enjoyed tanning and relaxing on the lounge chairs while her son Max, daughter Emme and her boyfriend Casper Smart took a dip and played in the pool. Pictured: JENNIFER LOPEZ,CASPER SMART,JENNIFER LOPEZ CASPER SMART Ref: SPL428259 300812 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Justin Timberlake And Wife Jessica Biel On A Beach Playing Paddle. The hollywood couple appear to be living their best life on a carefree vacation in Italy. Jessica stunned in a leopard print bikini. Pictured: Jessica Biel Ref: SPL5329155 280722 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Ciao Pix / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights
Eva Longoria shows off her incredible bikini body on the beach in Marbella. 23 Jul 2022 Pictured: Eva Longoria. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA880578_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: MEGA

Milk does a body good! Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her fit physique in the latest promotion for her GOOP lifestyle brand. In new photos posted to the company’s Instagram on Tuesday, July 26, the Oscar winner, 49, rocks a white bikini as she takes a bath in a tub of milk; GOOPGLOW Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk to be exact, as seen here. The unique product shouldn’t be a surprise to fans, as they’ll recall a certain GOOP candle hitting the shelves called “This Smells Like My Vagina.”

Gwyneth Paltrow rocks a white bikini for her latest GOOP ad. (MEGA)

In the first snap, Gwyneth kneels in an inflatable tub as production assistants prepare to pour the white liquid around the star. Sporting the teeny bikini and a shocked look on her face, Gwyneth holds on to the sides of the tub getting ready for another dose of the dairy-titled shut-eye aid. The second pic has the Iron Man star relaxing in the tub with a huge smile on her face, as the album is captioned, “Reality vs. Instagram. Thanks, GP, for being our designated guinea pig.”

Speaking of bathtubs, on the same day the photo was posted, an interview was published where Gwyneth joked about hooking up with Hailey Baldwin’s dad in a bathroom. During the latest episode of Hailey’s YouTube series titled Who’s In My Bathroom?, Gwyneth made the quip after she told the supermodel she worked with Stephen Baldwin back in the day on a 1994 Dorothy Parker biopic called Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle.

Gwyneth’s new ad of her bathing in white liquid is for her GOOP Sleep Milk. (Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/Shutterstock)

The Shakespeare In Love actress added that Stephen “was great,” “so nice” and that the “movie was awesome.” Hailey replied, “‘I like hearing that. Imagine if you had some horror story. ‘He was terrible! It was a nightmare working with him!’” And that was Gwyneth’s opportunity to show off her wit. “That would be bad,” she said. “Or if I, like, f—– your dad in the bathroom?” After she added that she “didn’t,” a relieved Hailey exclaimed, “Well that’s good to know, okay!”

In the episode, Gwyneth also launched into the dual-edged sword that is nepotism in Hollywood, as both her and Hailey have famous parents. “As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Gwyneth said to Hailey. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good. Because people are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom.’”

More From Our Partners

ad