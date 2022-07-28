Gwyneth Paltrow Bathes in A Tub Of Milk Wearing An All-White Bikini In Wild New Photo

Milk does a body good! Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her fit physique in the latest promotion for her GOOP lifestyle brand. In new photos posted to the company’s Instagram on Tuesday, July 26, the Oscar winner, 49, rocks a white bikini as she takes a bath in a tub of milk; GOOPGLOW Dark Spot Exfoliating Sleep Milk to be exact, as seen here. The unique product shouldn’t be a surprise to fans, as they’ll recall a certain GOOP candle hitting the shelves called “This Smells Like My Vagina.”

In the first snap, Gwyneth kneels in an inflatable tub as production assistants prepare to pour the white liquid around the star. Sporting the teeny bikini and a shocked look on her face, Gwyneth holds on to the sides of the tub getting ready for another dose of the dairy-titled shut-eye aid. The second pic has the Iron Man star relaxing in the tub with a huge smile on her face, as the album is captioned, “Reality vs. Instagram. Thanks, GP, for being our designated guinea pig.”

Speaking of bathtubs, on the same day the photo was posted, an interview was published where Gwyneth joked about hooking up with Hailey Baldwin’s dad in a bathroom. During the latest episode of Hailey’s YouTube series titled Who’s In My Bathroom?, Gwyneth made the quip after she told the supermodel she worked with Stephen Baldwin back in the day on a 1994 Dorothy Parker biopic called Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle.

The Shakespeare In Love actress added that Stephen “was great,” “so nice” and that the “movie was awesome.” Hailey replied, “‘I like hearing that. Imagine if you had some horror story. ‘He was terrible! It was a nightmare working with him!’” And that was Gwyneth’s opportunity to show off her wit. “That would be bad,” she said. “Or if I, like, f—– your dad in the bathroom?” After she added that she “didn’t,” a relieved Hailey exclaimed, “Well that’s good to know, okay!”

In the episode, Gwyneth also launched into the dual-edged sword that is nepotism in Hollywood, as both her and Hailey have famous parents. “As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Gwyneth said to Hailey. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good. Because people are ready to pull you down and say ‘You don’t belong there’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom.’”