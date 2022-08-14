Will Smith Stays Close To Wife Jada On 1st Public Outing Together Since Oscars Slap: Photos

Will Smith, 53, and Jada Pinkett Smith, 50, looked happy and comfortable together during their first public outing since he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards earlier this year. The actor and actress were photographed walking close together outside on Aug. 13, as they donned casual outfits for a lunch date at Nobu restaurant in Malibu, CA. Will flashed a smile and peace sign to cameras and onlookers at one point as his wife followed closely behind him while holding onto his shirt.

He wore a short-sleeved navy blue top with a collar, matching navy blue pants, white sneakers, and a baseball cap as Jada rocked a black button-down top with a red, white, and blue plaid shirt tied around her waist, black pants, and black and white sneakers. She also wore sunglasses and hoop earrings. They both looked content and unbothered by the attention on them during the sunny afternoon.

Will and Jada’s outing comes a few weeks after Will made headlines for breaking a long silence and speaking out about the slap, which happened after Chris made a joke about Jada’s shaved head, in a YouTube video. He apologized to Chris and his family, in the clip, and answered a few of the most asked questions about the incident, which he called a “mistake.” He also admitted he’s been working on learning and healing from the entire situation.

“[I] spent the last three months replaying and understanding the nuances and and the complexities of what happened in in that moment. And I’m not going to try to unpack all of that right now,” Will said in the video. “But I can say to all of you, there is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment. There is no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

“Disappointing people is my central trauma,” he further explained. “I hate when I let people down. It hurts me psychologically and emotionally to know I didn’t live up to people’s image and impression of me. I am deeply remorseful and I’m trying to be remorseful without being ashamed of myself. I’m human. And I made a mistake. And I’m trying not to think of myself as a piece of s**t.”