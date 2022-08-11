Lara Trump Claims FBI Searched Through Melania’s Wardrobe & Twitter Responds

Lara Trump fired back at the FBI, citing a report from The New York Post that the organization went through former First Lady Melania Trump’s wardrobe during their investigation at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence. Lara clearly thought that it was a “violation” and inappropriate, as she called out the search during an appearance on Fox News, but Twitter users had a field day mocking Melania in light of the search.

Lara Trump says the FBI searched through Melania’s wardrobe. pic.twitter.com/OrbY6CnBcW — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) August 10, 2022

Even though the FBI legally searched Donald’s residence with a search warrant, Lara clearly thought that it was unjustified. “There was no need to do something like this, especially when they were being given everything they wanted, but then the fact that no lawyers were allowed to accompany these agents anywhere in Mar-a-Lago while they’re searching, doing anything they want, apparently, as reported by The New York Post, going through Melania’s wardrobe—tell me how that’s appropriate. It’s obviously a violation. It’s obviously politically motivated,” she told Fox.

To: Melania Trump

From: Stephanie Winston Wolkoff

Re: Justice & Accountability

————————————— “BUCKLE UP!”@MELANIATRUMP *Just like Trumps attorney told me to do after being falsly framed to take the fall to protect Melania and Donald. — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) August 9, 2022

Donald Trump claims ‘abuse’ and ‘hoax’ but is unwilling to release a copy of the search warrant explaining what the FBI was looking for, what statutes they think were violated, and what the judge signed off on. Our National Security is at risk with Trumps handling of information. — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) August 10, 2022

Among those praising the FBI for searching was Melania’s former senior advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who penned a book about her experience with the former president and first lady Melania and Me. One of her tweets was framed as an email to Melania, modeled after an alleged exchange she had with a Trump attorney. “Buckle up,” she advised. Stephanie also criticized Donald for not releasing a copy of the search warrant. “Our National Security is at risk with Trump’s handling of information,” she wrote.

Lara Trump says the FBI searched through Melania's wardrobe. Has Melania issued a statement written by someone else yet? — Alicia (@Alicia0Givens) August 10, 2022

The FBI illegally raided his house.

The documents were declassified.

Trump collects keepsakes.

They broke into his safe.

They rummaged Melania's wardrobe.

FBI are Stalinists.

FBI are Gestapo.

FBI planted evidence.

We won't show you the warrant. The MAGA excuse wheel a-spinning. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 10, 2022

Aside from Stephanie’s response to the unexpected visit, a number of people called out the Trump supporters who have used the wardrobe search as a reason to discredit the search. “Like hiding things [in] a closet is so obscure no one has ever thought of it,” one person tweeted. Another asked if Melania had issued a statement regarding the search. Someone else listed the wardrobe among other claims that Trump supporters have used to slam the search. “The MAGA excuse wheel-a-spinning,” he wrote.

Melania's wardrobe finally got the coverage it deserves. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) August 10, 2022

Despite the backlash from his supporters, a few people made jokes about the FBI searching through Trump’s wardrobe. One person wrote that Melania’s fashion sense “finally got the coverage it deserves.” Another person jokingly imagined the conversation that the FBI agents had while going through her closet in a tweet.

After the search, Donald took to his Truth Social platform to criticize the search. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” he wrote in a statement. “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”