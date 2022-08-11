Lara Trump Claims FBI Searched Through Melania’s Wardrobe & Twitter Responds

The former president's daughter-in-law called out the FBI during a Fox News appearance, mentioning reports that they looked through the former first lady's closet during their search at Mar-a-Lago.

August 11, 2022 9:33AM EDT
Lara Trump fired back at the FBI, citing a report from The New York Post that the organization went through former First Lady Melania Trump’s wardrobe during their investigation at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago residence. Lara clearly thought that it was a “violation” and inappropriate, as she called out the search during an appearance on Fox News, but Twitter users had a field day mocking Melania in light of the search.

Even though the FBI legally searched Donald’s residence with a search warrant, Lara clearly thought that it was unjustified. “There was no need to do something like this, especially when they were being given everything they wanted, but then the fact that no lawyers were allowed to accompany these agents anywhere in Mar-a-Lago while they’re searching, doing anything they want, apparently, as reported by The New York Post, going through Melania’s wardrobe—tell me how that’s appropriate. It’s obviously a violation. It’s obviously politically motivated,” she told Fox.

Among those praising the FBI for searching was Melania’s former senior advisor Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who penned a book about her experience with the former president and first lady Melania and Me. One of her tweets was framed as an email to Melania, modeled after an alleged exchange she had with a Trump attorney. “Buckle up,” she advised. Stephanie also criticized Donald for not releasing a copy of the search warrant. “Our National Security is at risk with Trump’s handling of information,” she wrote.

Aside from Stephanie’s response to the unexpected visit, a number of people called out the Trump supporters who have used the wardrobe search as a reason to discredit the search. “Like hiding things [in] a closet is so obscure no one has ever thought of it,” one person tweeted. Another asked if Melania had issued a statement regarding the search. Someone else listed the wardrobe among other claims that Trump supporters have used to slam the search. “The MAGA excuse wheel-a-spinning,” he wrote.

Despite the backlash from his supporters, a few people made jokes about the FBI searching through Trump’s wardrobe. One person wrote that Melania’s fashion sense “finally got the coverage it deserves.” Another person jokingly imagined the conversation that the FBI agents had while going through her closet in a tweet.

After the search, Donald took to his Truth Social platform to criticize the search. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before,” he wrote in a statement. “After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.”

