Britney Spears Claps Back After CA Church Says She Never Asked To Marry There

The 'Toxic' singer explained how she'd told her wedding planner that she'd wanted to get married at the Santa Monica church in California.

By:
August 9, 2022 10:37AM EDT
Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Britney Spears fired back after the Santa Monica church that she said that she was rejected from claimed she didn’t ask about it being the venue for her wedding. Britney, 40, responded to the claims in an Instagram caption on Monday, August 8. She explained the process for how she went about asking for the venue to host her wedding to Sam Asghari28, after the church said that the singer didn’t ask in a statement to TMZ.

Britney’s response to the church. (Instagram/Britney Spears)

The Blackout singer explained that she had sent the church to her wedding planner when she was coordinating everything for her special day with Sam. “I hired a wedding planner who has done Madonna’s wedding and plenty more. He was extremely expensive and yes my first request was to get married in that church pictured,” she wrote. “I was told 6 weeks later… I could not get married there.”

Aside from the wedding, Britney explained that she had planned to pop in at the church, but she was told not to “due to the pandemic.” Even though she seemed annoyed at the church’s response, she seemed to easily brush it off. “It’s not a big deal, but I don’t like being called a liar when their church says I never asked,” she wrote.

Britney responded to the church she said she wanted to have her wedding at. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Britney had posted about the church being her original dream venue on Instagram on Tuesday, August 2. She wrote about wanting to go visit, but not being allowed to attend due to COVID-19. She continued and said that the church had rejected her wedding plans, because of her religion. “Then 2 years later when I wanted to get married there they said I had to be Catholic and go through TEST,” she wrote, per Page Six

Besides the church, Britney has called out others recently, including her ex Kevin Federlineafter he gave an interview where he said that the exes’ sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, are “not seeing” the singer currently. The singer took to her Instagram to slam Kevin’s statement. “It saddens me to hear that my ex husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children,” she wrote.

